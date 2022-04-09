Federal Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson is seen July 20,2021, making an announcement in Calgary. (Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press)

Federal Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson is seen July 20,2021, making an announcement in Calgary. (Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press)

Territory will receive federal funds to train energy advisors

Total of $624,000 approved for the Yukon

The territory will see $624,000 from the federal government as part of an effort to recruit, train and mentor new energy advisors across the country as well as improve the skills of current advisors.

A total of $4.2 million in federal funding was announced April 7.

The funding aims to recruit, train and mentor a total of 690 new energy advisors and upgrade the skills of 110 advisors already in their roles.

Energy advisors are part of the Canada Greener Homes Grant, ensuring retrofits improve a home’s energy efficiency and homeowners know about their retrofit options. Advisors conduct a pre-retrofit and post-retrofit EnerGuide home energy evaluation.

The Greener Homes initiative’s popularity — with over 180,000 homeowners applying in just under a year — has led to a major demand for new energy advisors.

“Investing in more energy advisors will not only ensure the successful delivery of the Canada Greener Homes Grant but will also create sustainable, high-quality jobs in communities across the country,” Jonathan Wilkinson, the federal minister of Natural Resources, said in a statement. “Retrofitting homes and buildings is essential work to help Canadians save on energy bills, lower emissions and build a net-zero economy by 2050.”

Julie Dabrusin, parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and to the minister of Environment and Climate Change, commented the government is pleased to invest in the eight initiatives across the country.

“These professionals help homeowners gain a better understanding of their home’s energy efficiency and recommend retrofits to lower energy use and utility bills,” she said. “This is how we get to net zero and create the sustainable jobs of the future.”

Another $1.5 million is going to SaskPower in Saskatchewan; $681,000 to the Confederation College of Applied Arts and Technology in Thunder Bay, Ont.; $675,000 to NorQuest College in Edmonton; $359,000 to the Canadian Institute for Energy Training in Toronto; $300,000 to Ecotrust Canada in Prince Rupert, B.C.; $227,000 to EnviroCentre in Ottawa; and $190,000 to the Ecofitt Corporation in Newfoundland and Labrador.

