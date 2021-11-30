Acting Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. André Corriveau. (Government of Yukon/Facebook)

Acting Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. André Corriveau. (Government of Yukon/Facebook)

Territory reports 13th COVID-19 death

Number of active cases now at 69

The territory’s active COVID-19 case count is at 69.

The Yukon government reported the numbers Nov. 29, with the figures showing 32 new cases since Nov. 26.

On Nov. 26, acting Chief Medical Officer of Health André Corriveau reported the territory’s 13th death from COVID-19.

“I am very sad to report another COVID-19 death here in the Yukon,” he said. “My deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of this individual. Out of respect for the individual and their family, we will not be releasing any additional information.”

Corriveau is encouraging everyone who has symptoms to get tested. In Whitehorse, a drive-thru tactility is open on the Alaska Highway in Whitehorse or residents can book a test online.

Those in communities are encouraged to contact their local health centre.

Appointments for vaccinations can be booked at yukon.ca/en/appointments.

