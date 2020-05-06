Territory interested in hearing from suppliers of PPE

The Yukon government has released an expression of interest for the supply of personal protective equipment like the N95 filter face mask in this photograph. (Stock photo/123rf)

The Yukon government has released an expression of interest (EOI) for the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE).

According to the territory’s Tender Management System, the territory is looking for “potential suppliers and/or manufacturers of PPE supplies”.

Krysten Johnson, a Department of Highways and Public Works spokesperson, said the government already has existing contracts with local suppliers for these types of products.

She added that the territory is well stocked for this equipment.

“There is no shortage of these products in the territory,” Johnson said.

She explained that some Outside suppliers have approached the government to offer services in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The government decided to issue an EOI as a method to list the interested suppliers and manufacturers.

“Understanding who is in the market will be beneficial if there was ever a sudden shortage of PPE and we needed to respond quickly,” Johnson said.

She clarified that this is not a tender. An EOI is a market research tool, she explained, and there is no obligation to tender or issue a contract under an EOI.

The closing date for submissions is Aug. 31. Johnson said this date was chosen to monitor any change in supply levels over the coming months.

Parties interested in putting forward a proposal should send it to the Department of Highways and Public Works.

