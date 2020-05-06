The Yukon government has released an expression of interest for the supply of personal protective equipment like the N95 filter face mask in this photograph. (Stock photo/123rf)

Territory interested in hearing from suppliers of PPE

The Yukon government has released an expression of interest (EOI) for the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE).

According to the territory’s Tender Management System, the territory is looking for “potential suppliers and/or manufacturers of PPE supplies”.

Krysten Johnson, a Department of Highways and Public Works spokesperson, said the government already has existing contracts with local suppliers for these types of products.

She added that the territory is well stocked for this equipment.

“There is no shortage of these products in the territory,” Johnson said.

She explained that some Outside suppliers have approached the government to offer services in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The government decided to issue an EOI as a method to list the interested suppliers and manufacturers.

“Understanding who is in the market will be beneficial if there was ever a sudden shortage of PPE and we needed to respond quickly,” Johnson said.

She clarified that this is not a tender. An EOI is a market research tool, she explained, and there is no obligation to tender or issue a contract under an EOI.

The closing date for submissions is Aug. 31. Johnson said this date was chosen to monitor any change in supply levels over the coming months.

Parties interested in putting forward a proposal should send it to the Department of Highways and Public Works.

Contact Gord Fortin at gord.fortin@yukon-news.com

CoronavirusYukon Department of Highways and Public Works

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Territory announces aid for aviation industry

Just Posted

Bed and breakfast owner requests city suspend business licence requirements during COVID-19

Four Seasons Bed and Breakfast has lost all bookings

Lawyers, legal advocacy group condemn Yukon halfway house’s relocation to former jail unit

Group of lawyers, Pivot Legal Society asking Yukon government to move facility off WCC grounds

‘Assault-style’ firearms banned in Canada

The federal government’s “assault-style” firearm ban was passed as a cabinet order… Continue reading

Whitehorse man fined $500 for failing to self-isolate after returning from Outside

Oyebola Olugbemi is the first person to be charged with a COVID-19-related offence in the Yukon

COVID-19 situation holds steady in Yukon

No date yet for reveal of plan to reopen

Territory interested in hearing from suppliers of PPE

The Yukon government has released an expression of interest (EOI) for the… Continue reading

COMMENTARY: Grief and isolation: Two sides of the same coin

Megan Slobodin A year ago, my husband passed — unexpectedly, suddenly. I… Continue reading

Check stop set up outside of Dawson

Goal to provide information to visitors

Watson Lake man arrested on firearms charges

A Watson Lake man is facing five charges after police seized firearms,… Continue reading

Today’s mailbox: Firearms debate and the Millenium Trail

Letters to the editor published May 6

Rezoning proposed for downtown Whitehorse property

Rezoning would allow for downtown suite at 604 Black St.

Territory announces aid for aviation industry

The Yukon government announced in a release on May 4 it is… Continue reading

Yukon musician releases debut album

“Once I started it, I just kept going and going”

Most Read