Territory announces aid for aviation industry

The Yukon government announced in a release on May 4 it is pledging to give $3.56 million to the aviation industry for lost revenues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The territory’s $3.56 million is in addition to $3.6 million in federal funding for the Yukon aviation industry announced on April 14. The aim is to help maintain essential routes and transportation of critical supplies.

Of the territory’s funding, $1.1 million will be going to Air North over a three-month period. The money will be used to make sure the deliveries of medical samples, supplies and critical workers to the territory continue, according to the release.

Commercial fees will also be waived. This includes the land lease fees and licensing fees, building lease fees and licensing fees, air terminal building concessions fees, aircraft fuel lease and licensing fees, aircraft fuel concession and service recoveries.

This, along with the waiving of landing, parking and loading fees, is projected to save the aviation industry $780,000.

The waiving of fees will cover a period between April 1 and Dec. 31.

aviationCoronavirusYukon government