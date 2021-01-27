Yukon Premier Sandy Silver talks to media on March 5, 2020. The Yukon government said Jan. 25 that it is disappointed in a decision by the federal government to send the Kudz Ze Kayah mining project back to the drawing board. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Yukon Premier Sandy Silver talks to media on March 5, 2020. The Yukon government said Jan. 25 that it is disappointed in a decision by the federal government to send the Kudz Ze Kayah mining project back to the drawing board. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Territorial and federal governments at odds over Kudz Ze Kayah mine project

The federal government, backed by Liard First Nation, sent the proposal back to the screening stage

The Yukon government says it’s disappointed in a decision by the federal government to send the Kudz Ze Kayah mining project back to the drawing board.

“Following four years of regulatory assessment, this decision creates unreasonable and unnecessary uncertainty for the proponent and sends a troubling signal,” said Premier Sandy Silver, in a statement.

“The Government of Canada absolutely needs to take steps to streamline these processes going forward to ensure greater clarity and certainty for the mining industry,” he said.

The Kudz Ze Kayah project is a proposed open pit and underground zinc, silver, copper, gold and lead mine in the northern Pelly Mountains, 115 kilometres south of Ross River, in the traditional territories of the Kaska, including Liard First Nation and Ross River Dena Council.

On Oct. 12, 2020, the Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment Board (YESAB) issued recommendations related to the project in a Final Screening Report.

After YESAB issues a report, the project must then be approved by the decision bodies: in this case, the Yukon government, Natural Resources Canada and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

The territorial government felt the board’s analysis and suggestions were reasonable to allow the company to proceed, but the federal government felt otherwise.

In a letter detailing the Jan. 22 decision, the government says the screening report produced by YESAB was insufficient.

The decision says more detail is required on how First Nations interests and rights in the project were considered and more information is required on the mitigation measures proposed that intend to protect resources such as water and caribou.

“The FDBs look forward to working with all parties and participants in tackling next steps,” concludes the letter, signed by David Carter, a regional manager in the department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada and Rinaldo Jeanty, a director general within Natural Resources Canada.

In his statement, Silver said the Yukon was prepared to accept the recommendations and proceed, but the federal government’s decision means “we cannot issue a decision document accepting the recommendations at this time.”

The project has undergone four years of review since BMC Minerals took it over in January 2015.

The mine is planned to operate for a minimum of nine years, according to BMC, producing an estimated yearly average of 106,800 tonnes of zinc and smaller amounts of copper and lead concentrates. The project tailings will be stored either underground as cemented paste fill or in a dry-stacked tailing facility on the surface, according to the company.

Liard First Nation leadership has opposed the project in its current form. In a letter to the decision bodies following the YESAB committee, Chief Stephen Charlie recommended that the project be rejected or referred to a public panel.

In his letter addressed to ministers, Charlie writes that the report recommends the governments “proceed with mitigations despite a clear, well-documented and significant harms to Kaska Aboriginal rights, including Aboriginal title.”

Ross River Dena Council (RRDC) has not provided a similar letter to the government regarding the latest decision. In 2019 the First Nation council completed their own independent environmental assessment review.

In the most recent correspondence submitted to YESAB from the RRDC, on Jan. 14, 2020, Chief Jack Caesar wrote “Ross River Dena Council is pleased with the positive relationship we have established and are continuing to develop with BMC Minerals Ltd., particularly as concerns the KZK project.”

Caesar noted that “discussions and negotiations” were ongoing, including the support of Elders in the community and specific concerns such as the Finlayson caribou herd.

Chief Caesar was not immediately available for comment on the most recent development.

BMC Minerals representatives said the decision by the federal government was unexpected, but they are committed to working with the Kaska to see the mine move into the next stage.

“We are a little surprised with the federal questions that are coming after the process was completed. We think the questions they’ve asked probably could have been asked at the draft decision document stage in 2019,” said Allen Nixon, BMC Minerals’ vice president of external affairs.

“It puts some uncertainty into our short-term plans for sure, and potentially our longer-term plans,” he said. “We’re just looking forward to seeing the end of this stage of the process so that we can enter into the permitting process.”

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com

Fisheries and Oceans CanadaYukon First NationsYukon government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Marwell move set for land and building services staff
Next story
Arrest warrant issued for CEMA violation

Just Posted

Connie Peggy Thorn, 52, pleaded guilty Jan. 27 to manslaughter in the 2017 death of Greg Dawson. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Whitehorse woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of Greg Dawson

Connie Thorn, 52, was arrested in October 2019 and pleaded guilty in Supreme Court on Jan. 27.

Abigail Jirousek, left, is tailed by Brian Horton while climbing a hill during the Cross Country Yukon January Classic in Whitehorse on Jan. 23. Jirousek finished second in the U16 girls category. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Cross Country Yukon hosts classic race

Cross Country Yukon hosted a classic technique cross-country ski race on Jan.… Continue reading

Yukon Premier Sandy Silver talks to media on March 5, 2020. The Yukon government said Jan. 25 that it is disappointed in a decision by the federal government to send the Kudz Ze Kayah mining project back to the drawing board. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Territorial and federal governments at odds over Kudz Ze Kayah mine project

The federal government, backed by Liard First Nation, sent the proposal back to the screening stage

John Streicker, minister of community services, speaks to media in Whitehorse on April 2, 2020. Streicker spoke to the <em>News </em>on Jan. 26 about the hundreds of alternative self-isolation plan applications his department received between June and November 2020. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Yukon government received over 400 alternate self-isolation applications over five months

A little over half of the applications were approved

asdf
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for Jan. 27, 2021

Yukon RCMP said in a press release that they are seeing an increase in tinted front passenger windows and are reminding people that it is illegal and potentially dangerous. (RCMP handout)
RCMP warn against upward trend of tinted windows

Yukon RCMP are seeing more vehicles with tinted front passenger windows, prompting… Continue reading

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 22-year-old man facing two tickets violating the <em>Civil Emergency Measures Act</em>. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
Arrest warrant issued for CEMA violation

An arrest warrant has been issued for Ansh Dhawan over two tickets for violating CEMA

The office space at 151 Industrial Road in Marwell. At Whitehorse city council’s Jan. 25 meeting, members voted to sign off on the conditional use approval so Unit 6 at 151 Industrial Rd. can be used for office space. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News file)
Marwell move set for land and building services staff

Conditional use, lease approved for office space

The bus stop at the corner of Industrial and Jasper Road in Whitehorse on Jan. 25. The stop will be moved approximately 80 metres closer to Quartz Road. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
UPDATED: Industrial Road bus stop to be relocated

The city has postponed the move indefinitely

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police detachment in Faro photgraphed in 2016. Faro will receive a new RCMP detachment in 2022, replacing the decades-old building currently accommodating officers. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
Faro RCMP tagged for new detachment

Faro will receive a new RCMP detachment in 2022, replacing the decades-old… Continue reading

In a Jan. 18 announcement, the Yukon government said the shingles vaccine is now being publicly funded for Yukoners between age 65 and 70, while the HPV vaccine program has been expanded to all Yukoners up to and including age 26. (1213rf.com)
Changes made to shingles, HPV vaccine programs

Pharmacists in the Yukon can now provide the shingles vaccine and the… Continue reading

Parking attendant Const. Ouellet puts a parking ticket on the windshield of a vehicle in downtown Whitehorse on Dec. 6, 2018. The City of Whitehorse is hoping to write of nearly $300,000 in outstanding fees, bylaw fines and court fees, $20,225 of which is attributed to parking fines issued to non-Yukon license plates. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
City of Whitehorse could write off nearly $300,000

The City of Whitehorse could write off $294,345 in outstanding fees, bylaw… Continue reading

Grants available to address gender-based violence

Organizations could receive up to $200,000

Most Read