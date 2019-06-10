Tentative agreement reached between the Yukon government and employees’ union

The Yukon government and the Yukon Employees’ Union (YEU) have reached a tentative deal for a new contract.

The union, which represents approximately 3,700 government employees across the territory, has been without a collective agreement since the last one expired at the end of December 2018. According to a government statement negotiations started in October 2018.

In a statement, the union said the agreement “followed a six month bargaining process which seemed poised to derail over the issue of severance pay.”

No specifics of the contract are being released until after the deal is ratified by union members.

YEU president Steve Geick said votes are slated to happen around the territory sometime in early July.

Geick would only say that the union is “happy” with the proposed new deal.

Once ratified the Government of Yukon will have 60 days to implement the new agreement.

