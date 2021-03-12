Tender issued for Whistle Bend school

The school is slated for completion in winter 2023-24

A tender has been issued for the Whistle Bend elementary school. (Submitted/Yukon government)

The Yukon government has issued a tender for the construction of the Whistle Bend elementary school.

The school will accommodate up to 425 students from Kindergarten to Grade 7 from Whistle Bend and the surrounding area, the government announced in a press release.

The tender is set to close on April 14. Construction will begin in fall 2021, with completion anticipated in winter 2023-24.

Plans for the main school building will include a bus and student drop-off area; vehicle and bicycle parking; a playing field; playgrounds; and rooftop solar panels.

Contact Gabrielle Plonka at gabrielle.plonka@yukon-news.com

School construction