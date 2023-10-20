Temporary housing initiative will continue until March 31

The former Coast High Country Inn is seen on Aug. 30, 2021. A temporary housing project at the Fourth Avenue location will continue until March 31. (Yukon News files)

The former Coast High Country Inn in Whitehorse will continue to serve as a temporary housing project through the winter months to March 31, 2024.

The Yukon government and Safe at Home Society, which operates the program at the former hotel on Fourth Avenue, announced they have finalized a plan for the winter that will allow those currently living there to stay, while also opening up more rooms to new tenants.

The statement noted that with $700,000 from the territorial government, the number of residents will increase to 30 individuals in 26 units, with Safe at Home continuing to provide support to residents. That support, which it was noted is guided by a harm-reduction and trauma-informed approach, includes case planning, assistance to find permanent housing, and home management and life skills development.

“To date, our temporary housing project has seen great success, with zero evictions and seven tenants moving into permanent housing directly from the program,” Safe at Home Society executive director Kate Mechan said in a statement. “We’re developing a real sense of community and, ultimately, a feeling of home for individuals who have existing barriers to accessing emergency shelter and permanent housing. We appreciate the opportunity to continue this program.”

Health and Social Services Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee praised the work of Safe at Home in the statement.

“This initiative provides wrap-around support to meet the needs of residents and help them retain tenancy, increase their independence and reach their goals,” she said.

