Teenagers are welcome to drop in at the Individual Learning Centre this summer. (Black Press file)

Teenagers are welcome to drop in at the Individual Learning Centre this summer. (Black Press file)

Teens get ‘safe space to chill out’ this summer in Whitehorse

Youth 16 years old and up invited to Individual Learning Centre weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Teens will have a place to hang out on weekdays in Whitehorse throughout the summer, starting this week.

In a Facebook post, the Yukon First Nation Education Directorate invited youth over 16 to drop in at the Individual Learning Centre (ILC) between Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The drop-in program will have tutors and advocates from the directorate on hand to assist students with summer school homework, learning centre coursework and other academic programs.

The post describes the program as a “safe space to chill out” with free Wi-Fi, free meals, free bus passes and shuttle service from summer school.

“This program provides continuity for students who attend the ILC through the school year, as well as those students who need extra support in the summer and going into the fall,” the directorate said June 29 in an email statement.

“It’s also another way that we can connect with and meet the needs of our First Nations students.”

The drop-in program runs until Aug. 4.

Previous story
‘Not asking for the moon on a stick’: Rural Yukoners about to lose internet

Just Posted

Leslie Walker holding his Cando award with Chief Steve Smith of the Champagne and Aishihik First Nations. (Courtesy/Sarah Fraser)
2 Whitehorse entrepreneurs win NACCA Indigenous Business Awards of Excellence

Xplornet satellite hangs on the side of a small building in Haines Junction in an undated file photo. The internet service provider is ending service for some customers in rural Yukon at the end of 2022. (Angie Charlebois/Submitted)
‘Not asking for the moon on a stick’: Rural Yukoners about to lose internet

Maria Benoit has been elected chief of the Carcross/Tagish First Nation. (Submitted)
Third election in four years for Carcross/Tagish First Nation sees low voter turnout

ISÁK trio from Norway performs Sápmi music in the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre Longhouse. (Magan Carty/Yukon News)
Arctic Arts Summit dazzles delegates with Nuiharuq showcase