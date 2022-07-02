Teens get ‘safe space to chill out’ this summer in Whitehorse

Youth 16 years old and up invited to Individual Learning Centre weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Teenagers are welcome to drop in at the Individual Learning Centre this summer. (Black Press file)

Teens will have a place to hang out on weekdays in Whitehorse throughout the summer, starting this week.

In a Facebook post, the Yukon First Nation Education Directorate invited youth over 16 to drop in at the Individual Learning Centre (ILC) between Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The drop-in program will have tutors and advocates from the directorate on hand to assist students with summer school homework, learning centre coursework and other academic programs.

The post describes the program as a “safe space to chill out” with free Wi-Fi, free meals, free bus passes and shuttle service from summer school.

“This program provides continuity for students who attend the ILC through the school year, as well as those students who need extra support in the summer and going into the fall,” the directorate said June 29 in an email statement.

“It’s also another way that we can connect with and meet the needs of our First Nations students.”

The drop-in program runs until Aug. 4.