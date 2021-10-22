Teen allegedly attacked by group in Riverdale, parents say

“But it was, in our opinion, a premeditated and planned vicious assault,” a letter from parents reads

Police are investigating and parents are calling for consequences after an alleged assault by a group on a lone teenage boy at a Whitehorse school.

“Whitehorse RCMP is aware of a fight that took place outside of Vanier Secondary School in Whitehorse YT, on Sunday, October 17,” stated the Whitehorse RCMP in an Oct. 20 news release.

Police say they are following up on allegations of assault involving a group of young people. They say the investigation is ongoing and no further details will be provided but there is no further risk to the public

In a statement posted alongside the RCMP release to the Facebook page of a Whitehorse business, the parents of one of the teenagers involved say multiple assailants attacked their son.

“But it was, in our opinion, a premeditated and planned vicious assault,” their statement reads.

In the posted letter, which withheld the names of its writers to protect the identity of the minor who was allegedly assaulted, they say 10 or more teenagers were involved in the attack. They say video of the assault is now in police possession.

The letter says the writer’s son was severely beaten over a period of about 15 minutes at around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17. They say it appears as if most of the attackers are Grade 12 students and 17 years old. The boy who was attacked was 14 and in Grade 9.

“Given the number of blows and the severity of the attack, we are grateful that his injuries are not more severe. Though the longer term impacts are still in question, he is at home recovering,” the letter reads.

“It is our hope that each and every person involved in this attack are identified and held accountable for their actions.”

The parents say they do not want any further violence or for anyone aware of the identities of the perpetrators to take matters into their own hands. Instead, they asked that anyone with information on the incident contact the police or Crimestopper to share it.

They also thanked those in the community who expressed concern over the alleged assault when they heard about it.

