Katherine Mackwood, president of the Yukon Teachers Association, has been placed on adminstration leave after ‘allegations of a serious nature.’ (Ian Stewart/Yukon News file)

Teachers’ Association president placed on leave following ‘serious’ allegations

‘I’m going to let the membership decide what it is that they want to do about this’

The executive of the Yukon Teachers’ Association has placed its president, Katherine Mackwood, on administrative leave after “allegations of a serious nature” were brought against her that “require an investigation,” according to a statement from the association.

The statement, dated Dec. 7, says the YTA will be employing an experienced external labour investigator as soon as possible to investigate the issue.

“Because of the seriousness of the matter, and following the advice of legal counsel, YTA executive have passed a motion which places Katherine Mackwood on administrative leave until the investigation has been completed.”

The statement provides no details regarding the apparent allegations against Mackwood.

Reached by phone, Mackwood declined to say what the allegations are.

“I’m going to let the membership decide what it is that they want to do about this,” she said.

Mackwood said it was “unfortunate that they have chosen to make this public when it’s (a) political issue” and that she intends to defend herself.

“The YTA membership is a very strong membership and this has nothing to do with the elected officials except me,” she said. “This is an issue for the YTA membership to drill down on and to find out what is happening within the YTA office.”

No one from the YTA was immediately available for comment.

