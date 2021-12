Acting Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Catherine Elliott announced more COVID-19 cases, mostly based in Whitehorse on Oct. 29. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)

The Yukon’s total number of COVID-19 cases has jumped in the last 24 hours.

As of 7 a.m. on Dec. 30, the territory had 82 active cases.

There have been 34 new cases recorded since 7 a.m. the previous day.

There are 171 people waiting on test results.

The previous five-day period from Dec. 24 to 29 saw only 27 new cases and a total active count of 49.

