Tanker truck rolls on Dempster Highway near Eagle Plains

A semi drives up the Dempster Highway in 2013. The highway was reduced to one lane after a tanker rolled north of Eagle Plains on Aug. 13. (Ian Stewart/Yukon News file)

The Dempster Highway is reduced to one lane after a tanker rolled on its side the morning of Aug. 13

Brittanee Stewart with the Yukon Department of Highways and Public Works said the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. at kilometre 379 of the highway, about 10 km north of Eagle Plains.

“The Dempster has received a lot of rain over the past few days making for very wet and muddy road conditions,” she said.

Environment Yukon Spokesperson Erin Loxam said Aug. 14 that crews were on the scene and that the tanker was still on its side.

“There does not appear to be any indication of a large spill, however it cannot be confirmed until the truck is upright,” she said.

Loxam said she didn’t know when the tanker would be flipped upright. Absorbent pads have been put out to catch any fuel before it can leak into the ground.

“Also recovery crews, dispatched by the trucking company, will be arriving later today to extract the fuel,” Loxam said.

Neither department said whether the driver of the tanker was injured.

Yukon RCMP said officers from Dawson City did not attend the scene.

