Taku River Tlingit setting up check stop on Atlin Road

Taku River Tlingit First Nation (TRTFN) is setting up an information check stop on Atlin Road after introducing COVID-19-related hunting restrictions on its territory.

The stop will be set up on the road, also known as Highway 7, beginning Aug. 21, the First Nation said in a press release Aug. 19. It was unclear where exactly along the road the stop would be.

TRTFN declared at the end of July that it was restricting hunting on its traditional territory to TRTFN citizens and Atlin residents only, deeming all other harvest non-essential.

“TRTFN is in a State of Emergency because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” its July 27 declaration said in part. “Non-essential travel for hunting purposes to TRTFN Traditional Territory puts this community at risk and jeopardizes food security.”

TRTFN isn’t the first to set up a COVID-19 stop; the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyak Dun as well as Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in and the City of Dawson set up check stops in their territories earlier this summer.

