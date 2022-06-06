This map shows where the Takhini escarpment trail is closed until June 11. (City of Whitehorse/Screenshot)

Takhini escarpment trail closed

The Takhini escarpment trail between the north end of Dieppe Drive and the Softball Yukon complex is closed until June 11.

The City of Whitehorse closed the trail on June 4 to put in a sewer bypass in case of any impact to the sewer line caused by sloughing of the escarpment there.

“Equipment such as loaders, trucks, and skid steers will be working to install a sanitary sewer by-pass along the escarpment edge,” the city said in a June 3 statement. “Any trail disturbances will be remediated. Trail detours will be in place, and users are asked to follow signage.”

The city noted its appreciation for the cooperation of trail users and said anyone with questions or concerns can contact engineering services at 689-2143.

