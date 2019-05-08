Tagish Estates fire that burned down two structures and five hectares of land is now under control

Wildland Fire crews were called the scene just before 2 p.m. on May 7

A fire in Tagish burnt down two structures and spread to the surrounding bush. Officials say it should be out by tonight. (Carcross/Tagish First Nation Facebook page)

A fire in Tagish that burnt down two structures and also set surrounding bush ablaze May 7 is under control, with the remainder of the flames expected to be put out tonight.

Yukon Wildland Fire Management received a call at 2:05 p.m. Tuesday about a structure fire on Tagish Estates Road that had spread to nearby trees, fire information officer Mike Fancie confirmed on May 8.

An eight-member Wildland Fire crew, along with three trucks and a helicopter, arrived at the scene at 3:20 p.m, where they were joined by “a number” of nearby volunteer fire departments, he said.

The crews’ initial responses included using the helicopter to bucket water onto the fire as well as an on-ground attack, and the fire was deemed under control by 9:15 p.m.

Crews demobilized at 10:30 p.m. after determining the fire was no longer a risk to other structures, Fancie said, and seven Wildland Fire crew members returned this morning to continue putting out the remainder of the flames.

Fancie said the fire burned five hectares in total, and that crews expect to have it completely put out by the end of the day.

In a Facebook post the afternoon of May 7, Carcross/Tagish First Nation wrote that a propane tank had exploded at a residence, causing another tank to blow up as well. Although the First Nation initially said that two homes had been lost, it said in an update the afternoon May 8 that only buildings on the property had burned down.

There are no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Contact Jackie Hong jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

Previous story
City turns down recreation grant funding for MacBride museum
Next story
Two men charged in 2018 incident that saw bears attracted to cooking grease in MacRae

Just Posted

Two men charged in 2018 incident that saw bears attracted to cooking grease in MacRae

Conservation officers killed three bears that had become habituated to eating improperly stored grease

Stewart Crossing woman loses house built by her father in fire

Effie Moses, 64, says the house also contained the belongings of her father, “Little Dave” Moses

WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World

Tagish Estates fire that burned down two structures and five hectares of land is now under control

Wildland Fire crews were called the scene just before 2 p.m. on May 7

2019 National Aboriginal Hockey Championships start in Whitehorse

Held in the North for the first time, the tournament includes 18 teams representing nine regions

Commentary: Keeping yourself and your family safe in an emergency

Emergency Preparedness Week runs from May 6 to 12.

Whitehorse city news, briefly

Here are some of the issues put to Whitehorse city council at its April 29 meeting.

Northern Fiddlestorm forecast for Yukon Arts Centre

More than 80 fiddlers will be on stage for year-end performance

Tagish mom turns to GoFundMe for support during cancer treatment

Stephenie Worth, 40, was diagnosed with a form of cancer in February typically found in older people

Canada finishes fourth as host Sweden wins 2019 Ice Hockey U18 World Championship

Cozens tied for eighth in tournament scoring with four goals and five assists in seven games

Yukonomist: Putin’s Arctic play

You probably missed President Vladimir Putin’s speech at the Arctic Forum last month.

Yukon curlers win gold at Pacific International Cup

Team Dorosz finished with just one loss en route winning the women’s championship

Most Read