The Ta’an Kwäch’än Council is converting two parcels into two small subdivisions with the 20-hectare Whistle Bend site northeast of Witch Hazel Drive. (Submitted)

The Ta’an Kwäch’än Council is converting two parcels into two small subdivisions with the 20-hectare Whistle Bend site northeast of Witch Hazel Drive. (Submitted)

Ta’an Kwäch’än Council announces housing projects

Townhouses, single family lots planned in Whistle Bend, Porter Creek

The Ta’an Kwäch’än Council has announced plans to develop 24 townhouses along with another 24 single detached lots on its settlement land in Whistle Bend and Porter Creek.

In its announcement, the First Nation said the project will transform the two parcels into two small subdivisions with the 20-hectare Whistle Bend site northeast of Witch Hazel Drive to be home to the townhouse development, and the Porter Creek site on Birch Road to be subdivided into 24 lots that will accommodate single family homes.

It’s anticipated residents would begin moving into the new homes in 2024.

“This is a huge step for us,” Chief Amanda Leas said. “For years we have known the need is there and I am very encouraged we are moving forward. Our families come in many different shapes and sizes, so we are hoping to ensure everyone in need will benefit from these new initiatives.

“Like the rest of Canada, we have a growing number of elders and citizens reaching retirement age. We also have young growing families and single citizens in need. All those dynamics will be considered as we design and develop these neighbourhoods. It is an extremely exciting time.”

The development follows a 2020 resolution by the First Nation which declared a state of emergency for housing and established the lack of “reasonably priced” housing for Ta’an citizens as the First Nation’s top priority.

Leas also made housing her top priority in the October 2021 election campaign.

She said she’s confident the plans to build 24 townhouses and open up lots for single family development will result in the majority of those needing housing being able to access safe, affordable homes in the Ta’an Kwäch’än’s traditional territory.

The First Nation is finalizing policies to determine the process for the new homes and lots will be allocated.

That work will include creating a housing database and registry, an initiative that will also create jobs for members of the First Nation as well as other First Nation contractors, it was noted.

Funding for the housing projects is coming through self-government agreements as well as federal, territorial and municipal housing programs.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Whitehorse courthouse skylight getting $2.78-million dollar replacement

Just Posted

Barriers close off access to Robert Service Way from the roundabout at Fourth Avenue to just before Yukon Energy following the April 30 landslide. While much of the road and Millenium trail remain closed, the city has reopened access to the Rotary Centennial Bridge to active transportation for those looking for an alternative route into downtown and Riverdale. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)
Cyclists, pedestrians can now access downtown via Riverdale as Rotary Centennial Bridge reopens

Dawson City, seen July 23, 2018, from the Midnight Dome at the top of Dome Road, will eventually be getting a new recreation centre that is planned for the base of the road. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)
New Dawson City rec centre won’t break ground until 2024

Political materials left over from the 2021 territorial elections campaign trail, seen on May 3. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)
Here’s how Yukon’s political parties financed their 2021 elections campaigns

Kathleen Lake. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)
Forty-year-old samples offer insight into Yukon kokanee salmon health