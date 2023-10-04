Syphilis on the rise in the Yukon

The government says the infection rate is surpassing any recorded rate since at least 1979

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Sudit Ranade speaks at an Aug. 23 press conference about the Yukon government’s substance use health emergency strategy. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

The rate of syphilis infection is increasing in the Yukon.

Yukoners were alerted to the growing rate of the sexually transmitted disease in the territory by a statement from Chief Medical Officer of Health Sudit Ranade in February. A total of 53 Yukoners were diagnosed with the disease at the time.

Ranade said that last year, the rate of syphilis in the Yukon continued to escalate, surpassing any recorded rate in the territory since at least 1979.

“Worldwide, we are also seeing a rise of congenital syphilis, which occurs when a pregnant person passes the infection on to their child. This year in the Yukon, one case of syphilis was congenital in a newborn,” Ranade said in the statement.

“The health of developing newborns can be severely affected by congenital syphilis, and the impact of this condition depends on the duration of the syphilis infection, whether treatment was received and when.”

He said syphilis is transmitted from one person to another through oral, vaginal or anal sex, as well as through other activities involving direct skin-to-skin contact with a syphilis sore or rash.

Based on lab collection data, the number of people diagnosed with syphilis to date in 2023 is 49, which is one-and-a-half times more than the number at the end of August 2022, which was 32, according to data provided to the News by Zachary Burke, from the department Health and Social Services.

“Therefore, 2023 is on track to exceed the previous annual total. This is a sharp increase from a total of people diagnosed with syphilis in 2021, which is nine,” Burke said.

Burke said the rate of infectious syphilis per 100,000 population in 2022 was 120.6, surpassing any recorded rate in the territory since at least 1979.

Ranade said when syphilis spreads through contact, it causes a small painless skin sore (ulcer) in the contact area, which people may not always notice because of its location.

Ranade noted that early detection and treatment of the disease in pregnancy can help to prevent more severe outcomes of congenital syphilis.

“Getting treated promptly stops the disease from spreading, helps maintain your long-term health and is especially crucial during pregnancy to protect your developing baby,” the statement read.

The best way of knowing if you have syphilis is to get tested. Yukoners who are sexually active can reduce the risk of syphilis by using protective measures such as condoms and by undergoing regular testing.

Pregnant women are recommended to have routine prenatal screening for syphilis as early in the pregnancy as possible, between 28 to 32 weeks and another at delivery.

The statement adds that, if detected, the infection can be treated during pregnancy with medicine that is safe for both the pregnant parent and the unborn baby.

“Routine screening for people without symptoms involves a blood test, and for those with symptoms, may also involve a swab of a sore or ulcer if present. Treatment is highly effective, often with just one dose of an antibiotic.”

Yukon residents can contact their health care provider or reach out to their local health center to schedule a test. For any additional inquiries, contact Yukon Communicable Disease Control at 867-667-8323. To learn where you can get tested, visit https://bettertoknow.yk.ca/en/stis/testing.

Contact Patrick Egwu at patrick.egwu@yukon-news.com