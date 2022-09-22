Suspicious death investigated as homicide, related to missing man: Yukon RCMP

A police cruiser passes by the RCMP station in Whitehorse on Aug. 22, 2022. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News) Chad McGill (RCMP Image) Chad McGill (RCMP Image)

Whitehorse RCMP say that their investigation into a suspicious death launched at the end of last month is now being treated as a homicide.

The change follows an autopsy of the deceased, RCMP announced on Sept. 21. The exact cause of death will not be released.

Police have identified the victim as 41-year-old James Richard Aikens, known as Rick. Aikens is from British Columbia but the RCMP said they would not release any further information at this time.

The RCMP also stated that they suspect the homicide investigation is related to the missing persons search for Chad Oliver McGill, who has been missing since late August.

McGill, 51, was last seen in the Whitehorse area between Aug. 24 and 26. His vehicle, a 2019 Kia Stinger with B.C. license plate PB551E, was found alongside the eastbound lane of the Alaska Highway near Kluane Wagon Road on Aug. 26.

McGill is described as: Caucasian, standing six feet tall and weighing 260 lbs. He has blonde hair, shown in pictures circulated by police cropped very short, and blue eyes. He has a metal prosthetic left leg.

Those with information on the either the homicide or missing persons investigations are asked to contact their local police or directly call the RCMP M Division Major Crime Unit or Historical Case Unit at 867-667-5500, or email at MDIV_HCU@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

