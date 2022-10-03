Suspect shot in Porter Creek remains unconscious in B.C. hospital

Police tape is seen on Centennial Street and 14 Avenue in Porter Creek on the evening of Sept. 29. Two people are injured after shots were fired in the neighbourhood, police say. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)

The Whitehorse man who was shot during a police altercation last week is receiving treatment in a B.C. hospital.

Sheldon Keobke, 35, was injured on Sept. 29 in Porter Creek.

According to RCMP, Keobke was a “high-risk prolific offender” subject to an arrest warrant carried out last Thursday.

During his attempted arrest, shots were fired and both Keobke and a police officer were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The News reported on Sept. 30 that Keobke had been moved out of the territory for treatment.

Keobke was due for his first court appearance on Oct. 3, but was not able to attend.

Duty counsel informed the court that Keobke was still unconscious in a B.C. hospital as of about 12:30 that afternoon.

Whitehorse Correctional Centre staff are guarding Keobke while in treatment, the court heard.

Keobke’s first appearance in court was rescheduled to Oct. 6.

As of Sept. 30, Keobke was being charged with multiple offences including failing to comply with release order condition, resisting or obstructing a peace officer, attempted murder with a firearm, possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a restricted weapon, weapons possession contrary to order and possession of a loaded restricted firearm.

