Beadwork and boots being sold by the Yukon First Nations Culture and Tourism Association. A survey from StatsCan reveals the number of Indigenous people who make handmade crafts. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Beadwork and boots being sold by the Yukon First Nations Culture and Tourism Association. A survey from StatsCan reveals the number of Indigenous people who make handmade crafts. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Survey reveals number of Yukoners who speak Indigenous languages

Yukon is behind Nunavut and Northwest Territories when it comes to language retention

New data on language fluency and cultural practices have been released by Statistics Canada, part of the Aboriginal Peoples Survey conducted in 2017.

The survey included 4,510 individuals in the territory who identified themselves as First Nation, Inuit or Metis. Around 60 per cent overall said they could speak or understand an Aboriginal language.

That was well ahead of the national average of 37 per cent across Canada, but fell short of Nunavut and the Northwest Territory’s rates of 96 per cent and 67 per cent.

The survey broke down the levels that people could communicate, and found just 6.2 per cent said they could speak the language “very well or relatively well” while 11 per cent could understand “very well or relatively well.”

Around 50 per cent of respondents said they could speak and understand the language “with effort” or only felt confident with a few words. Finally, 39 per cent of respondents did not speak or understand an Indigenous language.

The survey also broke down those responses by age. Overall, elderly Indigenous Yukoners were much more likely to understand their language. As groups became younger, they reported having much less fluency than the previous generation.

The survey also broke down how common harvesting activities were and the creation of handcrafted goods, along with their motivation for undertaking those traditional practices.

In total, 56 per cent of respondents said they had hunted, fished or trapped in the past 12 months. In total 49 per cent of respondents said they had gathered wild plants in the past 12 months.

Very few people reported that they undertook those activities to supplement income. Instead, most reported hunting, fishing or trapping for their family, others in the community or for pleasure.

Around 900 people, or 20 per cent of respondents, said they had made clothing or footwear in the past 12 months, while 25 per cent reported having made carvings, drawings, jewelry or other kinds of artwork.

The majority of people who made clothing said they did it for their pleasure or their family’s usage.

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com

First NationsWhitehorseYukon

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tom Ullyett wins lifetime achievement award from the Canadian Bar Association

Just Posted

Submitted Artwork by Grade 2 student Faith showing her thanks for everyone. Artwork by Grade 2 student Faith showing her thanks for everyone. (Submitted)
Yukon kids express gratitude for nature, pets and friends in art campaign

More than 50 children submitted artwork featuring things they are grateful for

Team Yukon skip Laura Eby, left, directs her team as Team Northern Ontario skip Krysta Burns looks on at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary on Feb. 22. (Jeff McIntosh/CP)
Team Yukon reports positive experience at Scotties

Team Yukon played their final game at the national championship in Calgary on Thursday afternoon

A sign indicating a drop-off area behind Selkirk Elementary school in Whitehorse on Feb. 25. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Parking lot proposal for Selkirk Elementary criticized

Parents and school council are raising concerns about green space and traffic woes

adsf
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for Feb. 26, 2021

Josi Leideritz, the executive director for the Yukon Quest International Association (Canada), poses for a photo in Whitehorse on Oct.1, 2020. The Quest announced plans for its 2022 race to start in Fairbanks on Feb. 5. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
2022 Quest planning gets underway

Race would begin Feb. 5 in Fairbanks

Tom Ullyett, pictured, is the first Yukoner to receive the Louis St-Laurent Award of Excellence from the Canadian Bar Association for his work as a community builder and mentor in the territory. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News)
Tom Ullyett wins lifetime achievement award from the Canadian Bar Association

Ullyett has worked in the Yukon’s justice ecosystem for 36 years as a public sector lawyer and mentor

The Blood Ties outreach van will now run seven nights a week, thanks to a boost in government funding. Logan Godin, coordinator, and Jesse Whelen, harm reduction counsellor, are seen here on May 12, 2020. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Blood Ties outreach van running seven nights a week with funding boost

The Yukon government is ramping up overdose response, considering safe supply plan

Ranj Pillai speaks to media about business relief programs in Whitehorse on April 1, 2020. The Yukon government announced Feb.25 that it will extend business support programs until September. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Government extends business relief programs to September, launches new loan

“It really gives folks some help with supporting their business with cash flow.”

Whitehorse City Hall. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
A look at decisions made by Whitehorse City Council this week

Bylaw amendment Whitehorse city council is moving closer with changes to a… Continue reading

Susie Rogan is a veteran musher with 14 years of racing experience and Yukon Journey organizer. (Yukon Journey Facebook)
Yukon Journey mushers begin 255-mile race

Eleven mushers are participating in the race from Pelly Crossing to Whitehorse

Legislative assembly on the last day of the fall sitting in Whitehorse on Nov. 22, 2018. As the legislature prepares to return on March 4, the three parties are continuing to finalize candidates in the territory’s 19 ridings. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Nine new candidates confirmed in Yukon ridings

It has been a busy two weeks as the parties try to firm up candidates

David Malcolm, 40, has been charged with assaulting and attempting to disarm a police officer after an incident in Whitehorse on Feb. 18. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Man resists arrest, assaults officer

A Whitehorse man has been charged with assaulting and attempting to disarm… Continue reading

Yukon Energy in Whitehorse on Aug. 4, 2020. A site on Robert Service Way near the Alaska Highway has been selected as the future home of Yukon Energy’s energy storage project. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Site selected for Yukon Energy battery project

Planned to be in service by the end of 2022

Most Read