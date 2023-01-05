Survey opens on commercial, industrial land planning in Whitehorse

City, YG, First Nations look at future land use in Whitehorse

As efforts continue on planning for future industrial and commercial areas in Whitehorse, businesses are being asked for their thoughts on the possibilities that might exist.

“The City of Whitehorse, Yukon government, Ta’an Kwäch’än Council, and Kwanlin Dün First Nation are planning new industrial and mixed commercial/industrial areas to meet current and future demand for industrial and industrial/commercial land,” it’s noted on the city’s Engage Whitehorse webpage (engagewhitehorse.ca).

A survey has been launched focused on both current and future needs for industrial, commercial land, it’s noted.

Work has been underway since 2020 when the city did a commercial and industrial land study identifying sites owned by the city, territory or First Nations that could be considered for light or heavy industrial development.

A preliminary review followed in 2021 refining the list of possibilities to six, including the Hillcrest south area and Robert Service Way/Hamilton Boulevard as mixed-use commercial/industrial areas; the Kulan, MacRae East and Copper Haul Road as industrials areas and Forestview for future planning.

In 2022, initial feasibility work was done for Hillcrest south, Robert Service Way and Kulan, with further onsite feasility work planned for the summer of 2023.

Work is also underway on master plans for those three areas.

Each master plan would establish a vision and framework for the respective. They would each include a concept map showing how the land would be used and a report guiding use, density, remediation, gravel hauling, infrastructure and feasibility.

The plans help ensure each area is compatable with other nearby neighbourhoods, that they are developed in a “logical, functional, and cost-effective manner; integrates with existing roads; identifies and protects environmental factors; provides recommendations on other aspects of development; and guides future planning work such as engineering studies and more..

“Since a master plan is a high-level guiding document, it does not include details such as zoning, lot lines, or the location of minor roads,” it’s noted on the Engage Whitehorse page. “These details, along with more specific studies and engineering, will be completed by individual landowners before developing their land.”

The survey will close Jan. 31. It is available online.

