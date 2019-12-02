Supreme Court of Canada declines to hear Yukon circle sentencing case

The man was given jail time despite the recommendations of a community sentencing circle

Canada’s highest court has declined to hear the case of Yukon man who was given jail time for sexual exploitation despite the recommendations of a community sentencing circle.

The Supreme Court of Canada dismissed an application for leave to appeal from “E.O.,” whose real name is covered by a publication ban, on Nov. 28.

The court does not give reasons for dismissing applications.

E.O. had applied to the court in August, arguing that a Yukon territorial court judge and the Yukon court of Appeal were wrong to disregard his sentencing circle’s recommendation that he be given a conditional sentence instead of jail time.

E.O. had pleaded guilty in 2018 to sexually exploiting his wife’s then-17-year-old niece, with the trial judge sentencing him to 15 months in jail. A sentencing circle held in his home community, however, had recommended he be given a nine-month-long community supervision plan.

E.O. unsuccessfully appealed to the Yukon Court of Appeal, which found the trial judge was right to give minimal weight to the sentencing circle’s input. The appeal court found that the circle had been largely attended by E.O.’s friends and family members, that participants expressed a “considerable” amount of victim-blaming, and that there was little input of the victim herself.

E.O. argued that excluding the sentencing circle’s recommendation was a “a direct and powerful blow to efforts to promote understanding of indigenous perspectives on sentencing and the involvement of indigenous communities in the process.”

Previous story
RCMP arrest two following downtown Whitehorse shooting

Just Posted

RCMP arrest two following downtown Whitehorse shooting

Police say a man was shot early Sunday morning outside the 202 Motor Inn in Whitehorse

Yukon MLAs wrap up fall sitting

The fall sitting concluded on Nov. 27

Silver waffles on electoral reform plans

He now says he supports an all-party committee. He disagreed with the idea in October

WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World

Alberta man operating placer mine near Carmacks fined $30k for 2018 violations

Karil Chaschin pleaded guilty to eight offences under the Waters Act and Placer Mining Act Nov. 19

Jack Hulland wins 2019 Yukon Elementary School Hockey Tournament

The one-day tournament featured nearly a dozen teams from Whitehorse, Dawson City and Teslin

City news, briefly

Some of the decisions that were made at the Nov. 25 Whitehorse city council meeting

Plan for Keno Way commercial zone moves ahead

Public hearing scheduled for Jan. 13

F.H. Collins Warriors victorious at 2019 Senior Girls Volleyball Championships to win rare Triple Crown

The F.H. Collins Secondary School Warriors girls volleyball team did what few… Continue reading

Wann Road transitional home to open next week

A Wann Road home offering transitional support will officially open next week,… Continue reading

Diving with Jens: How to keep your vehicle warm on long winter nights

Keeping your battery warm prevents it from freezing and ensures dependable starting after a cold night

6,000 electric vehicles in the Yukon

It seems clear that there will be a lot more electric vehicles on Yukon roads in 2030

Mustangs trample the competition at Okotoks Female Hockey Classic

The Total North Mustangs atom girls hockey team was in Okotoks, Alta.,… Continue reading

Most Read

  • RCMP arrest two following downtown Whitehorse shooting

    Police say a man was shot early Sunday morning outside the 202 Motor Inn in Whitehorse

  • Supreme Court of Canada declines to hear Yukon circle sentencing case

    The man was given jail time despite the recommendations of a community sentencing circle