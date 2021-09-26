Supervolley returned to action Sept. 23, Rams, Warriors pick up wins

The Porter Creeks girls and F.H. Collins boys earned wins in their Supervolley season debuts

Porter Creek Rams right-side attacker Angel McCallum splits the F.H. Collins Warrior block set by Kate Mueller (19) and Abby Woolridge during Supervolley action at Porter Creek on Sept. 23. (John Tonin/Yukon News)

The last time Supervolley was played was in the winter of 2019. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, high school sports were shuttered, leaving students to only practice and play amongst their classmates.

That changed on Sept. 23. Supervolley returned with two games. The F.H. Collins girls and boys teams travelled to Porter Creek to take on the Rams.

Outside of mandatory masks in the gyms, Supervolley had the same electric feel it had before the pandemic as students and parents filled the stands to watch the action.

P.C. girls outlast the Warriors

Both teams shook off some early rust and kept it close throughout, but the Porter Creek Rams secured their first win of the season defeating the F.H. Collins Warriors 3-1 in the best of five match.

Porter Creek’s setter Jaida Allen secured player of the game for her side. Allen said it was nice to be back after such a long layoff.

“It felt amazing, especially with the really rough year last year,” said Allen. “(We had) no games at all or, if we did, there was no spectators. It was really nice to have people come out and watch and cheer for you.

“Even sitting on the bench together as a team was really great.”

Porter Creek dropped the first set 25-23 but regrouped to win the next three. Allen said some rust had to be shaken off.

“I think we shook off our nerves a lot after the first game,” said Allen. “We all had a comeback and started working together and talking more, then it just really improved.”

High school teams had the opportunity to play in the Early Bird Tournament the weekend prior. At the tournament, Allen said the team struggled, but they are improving constantly.

“We worked really hard in practice before the game and starting talking more and it clicked,” said Allen.

Allen said the Rams still have more to show and will continue to improve throughout the season.

For the Warriors, Kate Mueller earned player of the game for her strong serving and net presence in the middle.

Boys go the distance

If you were ever wondering how to describe the term back-and-forth you could just look to the Rams and Warriors boys Supervolley game.

Through the first three sets, the teams traded 25-13 set wins – with F.H. leading 2-1 afterward. The Rams had plenty of fight taking the fourth and pushing the best-of-five match into the final set.

The Warriors were able to get timely serves and attacks in the fifth to earn their first Supervolley win by winning the final set 15-10.

F.H. Collins Warriors player of the game Quinn Liev-Ashthorn said the Rams gave them a good fight.

“They are definitely really good,” said Liev-Ashthorn. “They definitely have some new players but they will get really good by the end of the year.”

It was the boys’ first game back after the pandemic-caused hiatus and Liev-Ashthorn said it was nice to be back on the court.

“It felt pretty good but it was a bit nerve-wracking,” said Liev-Ashthorn. “It wasn’t too bad (for me) cause I had been playing during the offseason with Subzero.”

Liev-Ashthorn said there are some things to work on but the team will get there.

“There was a little (a bit of rust) but we are improving fast,” said Liev-Ashthorn.

It was just the first game of the season, but Liev-Ashthorn said if F.H. keeps improving, he could see them winning the finals.

Rams setter Max Wanner earned player of the game for his side.

Contact John Tonin at john.tonin@yukon-news.com

Volleyball