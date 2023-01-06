Sudden death in Whitehorse’s McIntyre subdivision under investigation

The Yukon RCMP say they have responded to the sudden death of a woman in Whitehorse’s McIntyre subdivision.

In a Jan. 5 notice police say they responded to a report of the death at a home in the subdivision on the afternoon of Jan. 2. Police said the death is being investigated by the Yukon RCMP Major Crimes Unit, police forensic identification services and the Yukon Coroner’s Service, but would not provide any further information.

Police are asking anyone with further information regarding the death to contact the Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5551.

(Jim Elliot)