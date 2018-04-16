(Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)

Strike out: Union, City of Whitehorse reach new collective agreement

Transit service resumed Monday after weeks of work-to-rule

A very good outcome — those are the words Steve Geick, president of the Yukon Employees Union, used to describe the agreement arrived at by the YEU and the City of Whitehorse early the morning of April 16.

Bargaining teams were in mediation all weekend, finally coming to an agreement around 5 a.m.

“We made multiple passes through the night back and forth, back and forth, back and forth, and we have come to what I think is a really good collective agreement that satisfies every party,” said Geick.

“I have the utmost respect for the members of both city and transit,” said Geick. “This was not a very easy arrangement to come to and emotions run high but everyone remained respectful and we put our heads down and we got a job done so kudos to all those people.”

That means transit workers, who had been on a work-to-rule campaign since March 19, were back on the job Monday morning.

It also means city workers, including water and waste, operations, finance, bylaw, and parks and recreation staff, were at work on Monday. The Public Service Alliance of Canada served strike notice on April 13, effective April 16 at 8 a.m.

The city and the union had been engaged in negotiations since fall 2017.

Geick said YEU membership still has to agree to the terms of the agreement. Geick declined to publicly discuss details until membership hears them.

He said the goal is for this to happen before the end of April.

Contact Amy Kenny at amy.kenny@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Yukon government disputes reports about mistreatment in group homes
Next story
Parents should have been informed sooner of Whitehorse school threat, student’s father says

Just Posted

Parents should have been informed sooner of Whitehorse school threat, student’s father says

Kirk Cameron says he wanted more timely and clearer communication between the school and parents

Strike out: Union, City of Whitehorse reach new collective agreement

Transit service resumed Monday after weeks of work-to-rule

Yukon government disputes reports about mistreatment in group homes

Officials believe youth who say they were locked out of group homes, won’t say if staff were punished

Guild Hall play transforms theatre experience into high-stakes spelling bee

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee runs until April 21

Yukon senior says she’s waited months to hear if the government will cover prosthetic leg

‘There are things happening here that should not be happening’

Who pays for journalism? One way or another — you

Tim Shoults of Aberdeen Publishing writes about Ed Greenspon’s report on the Canadian media industry

Father Mouchet Memorial Loppet brings Old Crow community together

‘We get more and more folks coming out and the community gets a little bit more involved’

Salmon restoration project to continue despite fire, says Ta’an Kwäch’än Council

‘This is a well-established and healthy project, dear to the hearts of the Ta’an people’

Yukon Legal Aid receives additional $241k in funding

Executive director David Christie says the additional funding has been needed for years

Yukon Fish and Game Association opposes C-71

Gordon Zealand | Special to the News The Yukon Fish and Game… Continue reading

Use it or lose it: Our new flight to Juneau

Or you can keep chipping away at War and Peace on the ferry

Talk the talk on distracted driving

Our choice of language matters. The 2018 Auto Dealers Against Distracted Driving… Continue reading

Geoffroy-Gagnon ends season with Canada Cup gold, NorAm bronze and World Cup debut

‘It feels good to be able to go into the offseason knowing there isn’t much more I could have done’

Most Read