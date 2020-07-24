Story Laureate deadline extended

Commissioner Angélique Bernard, centre, shakes hands with a visitor during a speaking engagement in Whitehorse in 2019. Yukoners who were aiming to be named Story Laureate for the territory now have until Aug. 21 to get their applications in. Bernard announced the plans for the program earlier this year, noting the laureate will be an ambassador for literary arts, oral history and literacy of the Yukon. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Yukoners who were aiming to be named Story Laureate for the territory now have until Aug. 21 to get their applications in.

The Office of the Yukon Commissioner outlined the extended deadline in a July 17 statement.

Yukon Commissioner Angélique Bernard announced the plans for the program earlier this year, noting the laureate will be an ambassador for literary arts, oral history and literacy of the Yukon.

Over the two-year period the laureate will be responsible for producing four original written or artistic works that reflect the Yukon as well as making appearances at public and official events.

The laureate will also receive a $5,000 stipend for the two-year term along with travel expenses of up to $3,000 to visit Yukon communities in the role.

An independent panel will review applications and conduct interviews for the role.

Applications and details on the requirements are available on the commissioner’s web site at www.commissionerofyukon.ca

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com