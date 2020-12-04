Storage lockers damaged, items stolen in Dawson City

BHB Storage facility victim to second Dawson City break-and-enter last month

Dawson City’s BHB Storage facility experienced a break-and-enter last month, according to Yukon RCMP. (File photo)

Dawson City’s BHB Storage facility experienced a break-and-enter last month, according to Yukon RCMP.

The incident occurred between Nov. 15 and Nov. 18. Multiple storage lockers were damaged, and an “undisclosed amount of items” were stolen.

The storage facility is located in the Callison Way Subdivision of Dawson City.

“Police are asking people who reside or own property in the area to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity they may observe,” says the RCMP press release issued Dec. 4.

Dawson City RCMP asks that anyone who has information contact the local detachment.

This break-and-enter happened just a few days after a similar incident at the Humane Society Dawson Animal Shelter. The shelter’s window was broken and hundreds of dollars stolen on Nov. 10 or 11.

Yukon RCMP have not commented whether the two crimes are believed to be linked.

Contact Gabrielle Plonka at gabrielle.plonka@yukon-news.com

RCMP