Legislative assembly on the last day of the fall sitting in Whitehorse on Nov. 22, 2018. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Start of spring sitting announced

The Yukon legislature is set to resume for the spring sitting on March 4 at 1 p.m. The first day of the sitting will be a Thursday.

The previous legislative sitting was one of the longest in history, as MLAs made up for lost time due to the COVID-19 pandemic and continued the session until late December. The spring sitting will be the third sitting since the pandemic began.

As was the case during the fall sitting the public is still welcome to attend but must wear masks and observe distancing requirements. A limited number of seats are available.

So far the order paper lists five bills as private members’ business. Nine motions other than government motions are also listed, including a thank you to Yukoners for keeping COVID-19 spread at a minimum and a call from the Yukon Party to report on a tax change to insurance premiums.

