Spring sitting booked for Yukon MLAs

The spring sitting of the legislature will begin on March 3.
Elected MLAs from all three parties will return to the legislature at 1 p.m. on March 3 to resume business from the last sitting in the fall and introduce new legislation.
The politicians have been on a reprieve after a sitting characterized by a protest over pandemic measures and a grilling from the opposition on the controversial handling of a sexual assault incident at Hidden Valley elementary school.
Opposition politicians have been vocal over the past few months around COVID-19 restrictions, the ongoing opioid overdose crisis and Hidden Valley. These issues will likely be a focus of question period when the house resumes.
The government will also be proposing a budget for the new year. Unfinished business from the last sitting includes a delay in implementing a new green building rebate and more promises from the CASA agreement.
