Spring sitting booked for Yukon MLAs

The legislature is slated for return on March 3. (Yukon News file)

The spring sitting of the legislature will begin on March 3.

Elected MLAs from all three parties will return to the legislature at 1 p.m. on March 3 to resume business from the last sitting in the fall and introduce new legislation.

The politicians have been on a reprieve after a sitting characterized by a protest over pandemic measures and a grilling from the opposition on the controversial handling of a sexual assault incident at Hidden Valley elementary school.

Opposition politicians have been vocal over the past few months around COVID-19 restrictions, the ongoing opioid overdose crisis and Hidden Valley. These issues will likely be a focus of question period when the house resumes.

The government will also be proposing a budget for the new year. Unfinished business from the last sitting includes a delay in implementing a new green building rebate and more promises from the CASA agreement.

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com

Yukon legislative assembly