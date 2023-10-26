Spooky fun for everyone

Whitehorse residents have a number of haunted houses they can take in in the coming days. (Yukon News files)

Drinking with Scissors will be at the Mini Makerspace in Horwood’s Mall for some spooky crafts and brews on Oct. 25. Craft kits will be available at the door on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 7 p.m. The $10 cover charge includes your first drink plus a 10 per cent discount on Mini Makerspace merchandise.

Also, on Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. at the Mini Makerspace, there will be a Halloween Craft Night Miniature Display Piece night. Crafters are invited to come make a mini graveyard with step-by-step instructions provided. The $58 price tag includes the kit, guidance and supplies. There will also be snacks and beverages available that are not included in the fee. To book, contact info@theminimarketspace.com.

Cultures Crew Presents: Vibes at the Local Bar on Jarvis Street on Oct. 27. Doors open at 9 p.m. with a $10 cover fee. That will be followed by a Haunted Circus at the bar on Oct. 28 with an admission fee of $20 per person.

The Association franco-yukonnaise will host a Halloween dance party on Oct. 27 from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. at 302 Strickland Street. Along with the dance, there will also be games and candy. Admission is $10.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 254 on Steele Street is hosting karaoke for members and guests on Oct. 27 from 7:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. The Legion will also host an evening of trivia games, goodies and prizes on Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. Admission to either evening event is $6 for Legion members or $10 for non-members. A portion of the event’s proceeds will go to the Legion’s Poppy Trust Fund to help veterans and their families.

The Canada Games Centre will host its Halloween Spooktacular on Oct. 28, with a wide variety of events beginning at 1 p.m. Among them will be a Halloween glow skate from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.; a bouncy castle, games, indoor trick or treating and face painting from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.; circus performances from 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.; and a movie from 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

The Yukon Wildlife Preserve on Hot Springs Road is hosting its Wildly Tricky Scavenger Hunt on Oct. 29. Visitors are invited to follow the clues if they dare and find a treat. Bonus clue seekers will get their own special treat. Visitors can also play a guessing game when they arrive. Whoever guesses the closest number of candy corns without going over will win the goodies along with a wildlife preserve prize pack. Prizes will also be awarded for the best costumes.

Also at the wildlife preserve will be special Halloween-themed feedings at Carnivore Corner for the lynxes at 1 p.m. and red foxes at 2 p.m. A bonfire will also be happening there from noon to 4 p.m., with visitors invited to bring roasting snacks. The wildlife preserve will provide roasting sticks along with a Halloween-themed s’mores treat. Special Halloween-themed animal stories will be read at 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

A number of haunted houses will be held over the weekend, including a Not Very Scary Haunted House for smaller kids by the Yukon Family Literacy Centre at the Pioneer Hotel from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Oct. 26. Scarier events will be held at the Heart of Riverdale Community Centre from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Oct. 27 and 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Oct. 28, the Wood Street Centre at 1 p.m. on Oct. 28 and 29 and 5 p.m. on Oct. 30, and BGC Whitehorse will host a Haunted Walk at Robert Service Campground on Oct. 27 and 28 from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.