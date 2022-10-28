Scares and spirits: What to do in Whitehorse this weekend

Your guide to spooky activities this Halloweekend.

There’s plenty of events for both day and night dwellers in Whitehorse this weekend.

The Heart of Riverdale Community Centre is hosting a kids’ haunted house on Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. Mild scares in the afternoon amp up to full throttle on Sunday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. ($2 minimum donation)

The Canada Games Centre is hosting a family Halloween on Saturday.

A glow skate (1 to 3 p.m.); bouncy castle and indoor trick-or-treat (1:30 to 3:30 p.m.); and circus performance (1:30 and 2:30 p.m.) will all be free.

Minions: The Rise of Gru is showing at 4 p.m.

There’s also a carving contest — drop off your pumpkin before 6 p.m. on Friday and vote on Saturday.

Spooky films are showing at the Yukon Theatre all weekend:

The Shining on Friday at 9 p.m.;

Corpse Bride on Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m.;

Rocky Horror Picture Show on Saturday at 10 p.m.;

and John Carpenter’s Halloween on Monday at 8:30 p.m.

Head to the Beringia Centre in costume on Saturday for free admision and “brave the haunted halls of Boo-ringia” from noon to 5 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Secrets of the Tomb is playing at 1 p.m.

The Riverdale Baptist Church is serving candy and hot chocolate at its trunk-or-treat on Sunday from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

There’s a Halloween bouldering competition at Porter Creek Secondary School on Saturday at 9 a.m. for Climb Yukon members and includes a costume competition.

A Mount Lorne Community Centre kids’ halloween dance party is also happening on both Saturday and Sunday.

All weekend, the MAD Wood Street Centre is showing Terror at the Big Top, a combined show and haunted house. It’s happening on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. There’s also a kid’s version on Saturday at 1 p.m.

The Boys & Girls Club haunted walk is by donation on Friday and Saturday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The Yukon Wildlife Preserve’s trick-or-treat on Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. will feature a scavenger hunt, bonfire, carnivore feedings and spooky story time for the cost of regular admission.

The Mini Makerspace in Horwood’s Mall is hosting mini haunted house, spooky outhouse and glow-in-the-dark skeleton-making on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Night-time events also abound.

On Friday: The Boiler Room transforms into a Haunted Raveyard at 9 p.m. ($5);

the Local Bar hosts the Bowie Beatles Bash at 8:30 p.m. ($20);

Lefty’s Well is doing 80’s Halloween at 8 p.m. ($22);

the Legion is hosting spooky karaoke from 7:30 to 9:30

and Wood Street Ramen’s got noodleposession: halloween techno at 9 p.m. ($5).

On Saturday: Major Funk’s Halloween at the Local starts at 9 p.m. ($20);

and Lefty’s Well is serving ghoulish drag at 8 p.m. (pay-what-you-can).

Lefty’s Well is also hosting WELLoween Karaoke on Monday at 6 p.m. (No cover)

If Halloween isn’t your thing, attend a Night of Taiko at the Yukon Transportation Museum on Friday at 6 p.m. or Saturday at 2 p.m.

(Nikki Townsend)