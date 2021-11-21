Some winter reminders from city hall

Memory Vessel, an acrylic painting by Janet Moore, is now displayed above the mayor’s chair in Whitehorse council chambers. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)

A look at happenings this week at Whitehorse City Hall.

A new look in council chambers

Inside Whitehorse council chambers, above the mayor’s seat at the council table, a painting featuring a mountainous lake is now displayed.

While the painting, Memory Vessel by Janet Moore, is new to council chambers, many may recognize it from the Canada Games Centre where it was shown for many years.

As Mayor Laura Cabott explained in an interview following the Nov. 15 council meeting, the wall space has been empty for awhile, though city flags are in place from the floor as a temporary backdrop.

The bronzed city seal previously in place behind the mayor’s chair had to be taken down because the wall anchor that was supporting it was beginning to bend and pull away from the wall due to the weight of the seal, city spokesperson Myles Dolphin explained.

“This led to an opportunity to explore a piece of art that was easier to hang on the very unique (curved) wall,” he stated in an email.

Cabott said the previous council (where she had served as a councillor) had asked about something more permanent being put in place, at least until work begins on the new and renovated city hall on the site. That work is expected to see city hall services and offices relocated while construction is underway.

Moore’s piece was selected from an initial list of about eight options.

“It’s lovely,” Cabott said.

It’s anticipated the building of the new city hall could provide for more artwork for the city as, under the city’s art policy, one per cent of any city-owned building’s construction budget must be designated for public artwork.

The city’s last major project — the construction of the operations building — resulted in the purchase of 25 pieces of art for $429,357.

Time to get out those festive lights

The City of Whitehorse is inviting residents to get in the holiday spirit by displaying their festive lights and outdoor decorations.

Between now and Dec. 3, city staff will be working to come up with a self-guided lights tour that will provide residents with details on where to see the best light displays.

“Neighbourhoods with colourfully decorated homes can be selected for one of the city’s self-guided light tours,” officials said. “Help brighten Whitehorse with your festive cheer.”

Winter snow reminders

With snow now in the air and on the ground, the City of Whitehorse says its crews are ready to tackle the busy winter maintenance season.

In a Nov. 17 statement, officials said residents are advised to watch for parking restrictions and remove obstacles such as vehicles, trailers and basketball nets from the street when snow removal work is scheduled.

“Failing to do so means the obstacles may be removed at the owner’s risk and expense, or city crews may not be able to complete snow removal in that area,” officials said in a statement.

The arrival of winter also means part of the paved trail along the south side of Two Mile Hill is now closed with users advised to use the north side trail that is on the same side as Takhini Arena.

On Hamilton Boulevard, the motorized multi-use trail will remain snow-covered as an “out and away” option for snowmobilers and others (skiers, kicksledders, etc.).

As for city sidewalks, property owners are reminded to ensure they are fully cleared. Under the city’s maintenance bylaw, businesses are required to clear snow and ice from sidewalks next to their properties by 11 a.m. the morning after a snowfall. The same deadline is also in place to clear accessible parking spaces businesses might have.

Residential property owners, meanwhile, are required to clear snow and ice from their sidewalks within 48 hours of a snowfall or immediately upon request of bylaw.

“When clearing snow and ice from driveways and sidewalks, please do not move it onto roadways or private properties other than your own,” the city said in a statement.

Seniors Utility Rebate deadline approaches

With just a few weeks left until the end of the year, the deadline for the city’s senior utility rebate is fast approaching.

The rebate, which provides up to $500 for fees paid for city utilities, is available to Whitehorse citizens aged 65 and older, or to their surviving spouces.

Anyone applying for the first time must apply in person at city hall with proof of age. Others can apply online via the city’s website at www.whitehorse.ca

Applications for 2021 must be received by Dec. 31.

