Solidarity vigil brings community together against hate

Hundreds of Yukoners gathered in Whitehorse on June 6 to make their voices heard about police brutality, racial prejudice and hate.
Parades, banners, family dinners and gifts all help mark graduation in the Yukon
Traditionally around this time of year, Champagne and Aishihik First Nations (CAFN)… Continue reading
Yukoners gathered to make their voices heard about police brutality, racial prejudice and hate
Justice Ron Veale described case as “complex,” with “many cultural, political and legal ramifications”
“We reject racism and discrimination of any kind in the strongest terms”
The independent legal advice program can be accessed through victim services
The Liard First Nation council has approved a health and safety plan… Continue reading
The Haines Borough Emergency Operations Center reported that a man in Haines,… Continue reading
Construction work on the Alaska Highway in Hillcrest is expected to begin… Continue reading
Students to go back to school in August
The Yukon Party claims teachers and school councils have not been consulted… Continue reading
Whitehorse RCMP are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing…
Previous name contained a racial slur
Wyatt’s World for June 10, 2020
NDP says funding should be per client, not per family
