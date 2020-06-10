Solidarity vigil brings community together against hate

Michael Oliphant crouches as he listens to speakers at a vigil in downtown Whitehorse on June 6 to commemorate Black and Indigenous lives unjustly ended, and to rally against police brutality, racial prejudice and hate. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Three-year-old Luna Villacorta-Jim holds a sign during a solidarity vigil in Whitehorse on June 6, 2020. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Michael Oliphant speaks at a vigil in downtown Whitehorse on June 6 to commemorate Black and Indigenous lives unjustly ended, and to rally against police brutality, racial prejudice and hate. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Hundreds of people march through the streets of downtown Whitehorse on June 6 in a protest against police brutality, racial prejudice and hate. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Hundreds of people march through the streets of downtown Whitehorse on June 6 in a protest against police brutality, racial prejudice and hate. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Hundreds of people stage a die-in next to the CBC and down the street from the Whitehorse RCMP headquarters on June 6 during a solidarity vigil to protest against police brutality, racial prejudice and hate. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Hundreds of people sit in the intersection next to the CBC and down the street from the Whitehorse RCMP headquarters on June 6 during a solidarity vigil to protest against police brutality, racial prejudice and hate. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Hundreds of people protest in front of the Whitehorse RCMP headquarters on June 6 during a solidarity vigil to protest against police brutality, racial prejudice and hate. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Hundreds of people protest in front of the Whitehorse RCMP headquarters along Fourth Avenue on June 6 during a solidarity vigil to protest against police brutality, racial prejudice and hate. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Hundreds of people protest in front of the Whitehorse RCMP headquarters along Fourth Avenue on June 6 during a solidarity vigil to protest against police brutality, racial prejudice and hate. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Hundreds of people turn their backs to the RCMP on June 6 during a solidarity vigil to protest against police brutality, racial prejudice and hate. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Hundreds of people protest in front of the Whitehorse RCMP headquarters along Fourth Avenue on June 6 during a solidarity vigil to protest against police brutality, racial prejudice and hate. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Hundreds of Yukoners gathered in Whitehorse on June 6 to make their voices heard about police brutality, racial prejudice and hate.

racism

Most Read