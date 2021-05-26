Solidarity march for Palestine held in Whitehorse

Demonstrators march down Main Street in Whitehorse on May 21. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News) Ron Rousseau and Muhammed Javed bow their heads during a moment of silence for lives lost. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News) Protesters carried signs with the Palestinian flag and phrases about the ongoing conflict in a march from the waterfront toward the Elijah Smith building. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News) Demonstrators march down Main Street in Whitehorse on May 21. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News) Rally organizer Israr Ahmed leads a chant to begin the rally for Palestine in Whitehorse on May 21. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)

Whitehorse residents gathered on May 21 to support Palestine in the most recent conflict in Gaza.

Around 40 people attended the rally, which started with a moment of silence at the waterfront totem pole before supporters marched to the Elijah Smith building for speeches and chanting.

“We are for Palestine, we are for human rights,” chanted Israr Ahmed, who organized the solidarity march.

Demonstrators carried signs with the Palestinian flag, in addition to messages calling for an end to military trade agreements, an end to the deaths of children and to “end Israeli occupation.”

Clashes between protesters and Israeli police broke out in East Jerusalem a few weeks ago over the threatened eviction of Palestinian families. The focal point of the protests has been Sheikh Jarrah, a predominantly Palestinian neighbourhood.

Clashes over Sheikh Jarrah this month precipitated fresh fighting between Israeli forces and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, with the two sides launching airstrikes and rocket attacks against each other.

A ceasefire was declared on Friday after 11 days of fighting that killed more than 200 Palestinians in Gaza and 12 Israelis.

– With files from the Canadian Press.

