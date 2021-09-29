Smile Cookie campaign raises $8,036 for Special Olympics Yukon

All the funds raised from the Smile Cookie campaign will be used for athlete programming

Tim Hortons staff and Special Olympics Yukon athletes pose with the giant Smile Cookie check. Whitehorse on Sept. 24. (John Tonin/Yukon News)

The Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign, which ran nationally from Sept. 16-22, raised $8,036 for Special Olympics Yukon (SOY).

Special Olympics Yukon was given its cheque on Sept. 24 outside the Tim Hortons across from Shipyards Park.

During Smile Cookie Week, $1 of every cookie sold goes to a local charity. The full dollar goes to over 500 local charities and organizations in communities across Canada.

Special Olympics Yukon’s partnership with Tim Hortons has been going strong for over a decade.

Doug Terry, owner of Tims Hortons Whitehorse, said it was another great year.

“I just want to thank all the Yukoners and the team at both Tim Hortons locations,” said Terry. “It’s a lot of cookies. We’re still chasing the elusive $10,000, but we’re going to work together to hit that target next year.”

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Special Olympics athletes were unable to help decorate the cookies. Terry said they can’t wait until they are back helping.

“We do miss having the Special Olympics athletes helping us making cookies and hopefully next year we can have them back,” said Terry. “That’s always a big driver of cookie sales.”

Serge Michaud, Special Olympics Yukon’s executive director, said the athletes have expressed their excitement to get back and help make the cookies.

“We’ve been benefactors of this program for 10 years,” said Michaud. “Every year we have athletes putting smiles on the cookies and we call them ‘smile specialists.’ They put the smiles on and people can relate to who the athlete is that made the smile.”

In early August and September, Michaud said the athletes reach out to see if they can help decorate the cookies.

All proceeds raised from the campaign go directly to athletes’ programming. Michaud said this year the fundraiser was “timely.”

“Every little bit helps, we say that all the time,” said Michaud. “One cookie sold is $1. Our organization prides itself on taking $1 and turning it into more to create opportunities for athletes with intellectual disabilities.”

Michaud offered his sincere gratitude and thanks to everyone who bought a cookie.

“Whitehorse is such an incredible place,” said Michaud. “We’re blessed to have the people we have in the community. They’re givers and they love to support their own. I think this cookie campaign is a real good indicator of how the community rallies.”

In 2020, the Smile Cookie week raised over $10 million for local charities.

