Smartphone emergency alert system launches

(Black Press file)

An emergency alert system for mobile devices across Canada launched April 6.

Called Alert Ready, the system allows authorities to send emergency warnings to smartphones within the affected geographical area that are connected to an LTE cell network and that are wireless public alerting-compatible. Alerts will be sent out during situations government officials consider “a threat to life,” including fires, natural disasters, drinking water contamination, terrorist threats and Amber Alerts. Officials may also issue test messages.

When an alert is sent out, people with compatible devices will hear a warning tone and receive a message similar to a text message with details about the emergency and what action to take, if any. Devices that don’t have reception at the time an alert is sent out will receive the alert after returning to an area with reception and if the alert is still in effect.

It will not be possible to opt out of the alerts, although, depending on the smartphone, the alert tone may not sound if the device has been set to vibrate or silent mode.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

Previous story
KDFN plans to run own home for youth
Next story
Whistle Bend neighbourhood group says it’s neutral on motorized trails

Just Posted

Yukon’s Calla Kinglit releases her first album

‘When it’s real it’s better than what could ever be in your head because it’s actually there’

Former Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation Chief Joe Linklater dead at 54

Linklater, an outspoken Gwich’in leader, died in Old Crow April 8. His funeral is April 13

Smartphone emergency alert system launches

An emergency alert system for mobile devices across Canada launched April 6.… Continue reading

Wheelhouse Restaurant being sold; gift certificates to be honoured by new owner

Outstanding Wheelhouse gift certificates will be accepted when the new business opens in the summer

Whitehorse elderly couple still waiting for ground-floor housing

Mobility issues make third-floor living difficult

Geoffroy-Gagnon ends season with Canada Cup gold, NorAm bronze and World Cup debut

‘It feels good to be able to go into the offseason knowing there isn’t much more I could have done’

Dahria Beatty wins Arctic Circle Race in Sisimiut, Greenland

‘I finished the first day and said, “Oh, this is not so bad”’

Yukon pilot project aims to train First Nations youth to become wilderness guides

Eight youth will be selected to take part in training this spring in Champagne

Whistle Bend neighbourhood group says it’s neutral on motorized trails

Move follows meeting where residents opposed snowmobile exemption for perimeter trail

Magazine salesman captured the colourful Yukoners

‘He didn’t meet Klondike Kate by accident’

Charging Moose host B.C. sides for Special Olympics Yukon Soccer Invitational

The inaugural Special Olympics Yukon Indoor Soccer Invitational was at the Canada… Continue reading

Yukon’s economic outlook for 2018

Economic forecasts are often unreliable, but you can probably bet the housing shortage will continue

Yukon government changes municipal funding

Communities will each get $50k more each year in base funding

Most Read