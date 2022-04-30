UPDATED: Landslide closes Robert Service Highway, Millenium Trail

The Robert Service Highway and Millenium Trail near downtown are closed due to a landslide.

According to Whitehorse Fire Chief Jason Everitt, the road could be closed for several days.

The landslide occurred around 3 p.m. on April 30, Everitt said. Loose debris from the escarpment slid onto the road and over the guard into a section of the Millenium Trail. It stopped on the ice surface of the river.

There were no injuries that responders are aware of, Everitt said.

Material was continuing to slide down the hill around 4 p.m.

Officials are gauging whether the airport trail above the highway also needs to be closed.

People are asked to avoid the area. Responders are setting up barricades and detours that will direct traffic to the Alaska Highway. The road is completely blocked by trees and dirt.

The closure stretches from the Robert Service Way Roundabout to the ball diamond, according to a city press release posted at 4 p.m.

City of Whitehorse engineering staff will be conducting a geotechnical assessment, Everitt said.

Updates will be posted on the City of Whitehorse website, Facebook and Twitter.