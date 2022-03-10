Skiers race in Yukon Cup slaloms

Weekend-long event allows skiers to push the pace in the alpine

Alpine Yukon skiers tested their speed and control on the mountain with Yukon Cup giant slalom races on March 5 and slalom on March 6.

More than 70 skiers, some as young as seven, participated in the giant slalom and the slalom on the following day saw only a slightly smaller turnout.

Charlie Fidler races past one of the gates in the Yukon Cup Giant Slalom Race at Mount Sima on Mar. 5. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

Each giant slalom skier got two runs down the course which were added for their combined time.

In the giant slalom Catherine Yurkiv was the fastest down the hill in the under-8 category and Kai Hunter was the fastest U8 male. Julian de Jager was fastest in the U10 males and Carlisle Minife led the U10 females. Gregory Yurkiv outpaced the U12 field and Josephine Dejager was the fastest U12 female.

Gregory Yurkiv crosses the finish line in the Yukon Cup Giant Slalom Race at Mount Sima on Mar. 5. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

Ellyann Dinn was just over 10 seconds faster than the next quickest U14 female and six seconds ahead of Tom Vollmer, the lone U14 male in the field. In the U16 event Tori Vollmer was fastest overall and Mack Jenner was the fastest male. Clayton Chapman was the fastest Open Male skier and Erin Kohler was the fastest Open Female.

Aven Scheck pushes out of the start gate to begin the Yukon Cup giant slalom race at Mount Sima on Mar. 5. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

The following day the skiers geared up for the shorter slalom course.

Kai Hunter was the fastest U8 skier and Emilie Rooke was the fastest U8 female. Lowell Minifie led the U10s and Carlisle Minifie led the U10 females. Gregory Yurkiv was again the U12 male and Josephine Dejager was the fastest U12 female. Ellyann Dinn and Tom Vollmer were again the leaders of the U14 divisions. Tori Vollmer was fastest in the U16s by more than 10 seconds and Mack Jenner was the fastest U16 Male. Clayton Chapman and Erin Kohler were again convincingly the fastest in the open divisions.

