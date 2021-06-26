Six Yukon organizations funded to help prevent violence against Indigenous women, girls

A total of $200,000 will be divided between the six community organizations and their projects

The Prevention of Violence against Aboriginal Women Fund, administered through the Government of Yukon Women’s Directorate, has divided $200,000 between six organizations to help prevent violence against Indigenous women. (John Tonin/Yukon News)

Six Yukon organizations that aim to address and prevent violence against Indigenous women and girls will receive funding over the next two years.

A total of $200,000 from the Prevention of Violence Against Aboriginal Women fund (PVAAW) will be divided between the six community organizations and their projects.

“Our government is proud to support grassroots organizations and First Nations governments in creating community lead solutions to violence against Indigenous women and girls,” said Jeanie McLean, the minister responsible for the Women’s Directorate.

“We are committed to continuing to work with our community partners and First Nations governments to make existing funding for the prevention of violence more readily accessible to communities.”

The six groups receiving funding are:

Yukon Aboriginal Women’s Council – Sally and Sisters/Soeurs

From 2021-2023 they’ll get $50,000.

Sally and Sisters/Soeurs provides a welcoming, safe and sober space with hot lunches for women and their children twice a week. The service is a result of women, and women with children, not feeling comfortable or safe attending emergency food programs on offer.

Victoria Faulkner Women’s Centre – Safe Space

From 2021-2023 they’ll receive $50,000.

Safe Place aims to support marginalized women and their children experiencing precarious housing, food insecurity and/or struggling with mental health in Whitehorse. It offers low-barrier after-hours and weekend facilitated drop-in programming.

Champagne and Aishihik First Nation – Women’s Circles for Connection in Haines Junction and Takhini

The one-year project will get $25,000.

The project offers woman’s circles in Haines Junction and the Takhini River Subdivision for women to create social connections and seek support.

Kluane First Nation – Women’s Land Bases, Traditional and Community Healing: Regaining Our Voices and Telling Our Stories

The one-year project will get $25,000.

The project is designed to build long-term support, safety and skills for the women and families of the Kluane First Nation.

Teen Parent Access to Education Society – Elder in School

They’ll get $25,000 for 2021-2022.

The program allows students to spend time with an elder one day a week. With the elder, students will learn skills that promote personal growth and confidence.

Watson Lake Elders Society – Rising Above Violence

The program will get $25,000 for 2021-2022.

Monthly luncheons will be offered for Indigenous women to gather, share space, teach and learn about violence toward Indigenous women and how this issue can be mitigated in the community of Watson Lake.

Awareness and educational components will follow the lunches.

The Prevention of Violence Against Aboriginal Women Fund, founded in 2004, is administered through the Yukon government;s Women’s Directorate.

Projects are assessed by an independent adjudication panel of Indigenous women.

Contact John Tonin at john.tonin@yukon-news.com

Yukon First Nations