Six-year-old hit by vehicle near Takhini Arena

Members of the RCMP’s traffic services team examine police markers on Range Road after a six-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle near the Takhini Arena in Whitehorse on Oct. 25. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Whitehorse RCMP is investigating after a six-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle near the Takhini Arena on Oct. 25.

Officers responded to a call about a “pedestrian collision” on Range Road around 12:15 p.m., Yukon RCMP said in a press release the afternoon of Oct. 26.

They found a six-year-old boy who was receiving care from paramedics. He was taken to hospital for further treatment.

The area was closed to traffic for about five hours as members of the Yukon RCMP’s traffic services team analyzed the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained on-scene and has been cooperating with the investigation, according to the press release, and alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the crash.

No charges have been laid.

