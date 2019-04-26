Simon Mervyn re-elected as chief of First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun

Simon Mervyn will serve another term as the chief of the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun after citizens re-elected him to the top job during the Yukon First Nation’s 2019 election.

A little more than half of all eligible voters — 273 out of 563 — cast ballots during the election for chief and council positions, which took place on April 24 with polling stations in Whitehorse and Mayo. An advanced poll also took place on April 10.

Six positions were available: chief, deputy chief, and four councillors, all of whom serve four-year terms. The election for a youth councillor was postponed until the next general assembly after no nominations were received by deadline.

Mervyn beat out three other candidates — Dawna Hope, Dennis Nicloux, and Nancy Hager — for chief, garnering 89 out of a total of 271 votes (two ballots were spoiled). Hope was close behind with 83 votes, with Nicloux and Hager receiving 61 and 38 votes, respectively.

Mervyn, who’s been chief since 2015, has also previously served two other terms in the position.

Roberta Hager beat out incumbent Millie Olsen for the position of deputy chief, earning 111 votes out of 272 (one ballot was spoiled). Olsen received 103 votes, while the third candidate, Florence Pilon, received 58.

Two familiar faces will be returning as councillors — incumbents Sharon Peter and Irene Johnny were reelected with 142 and 122 votes, respectively. They will be joined by Barb Buyck, who received 135 votes, and Andy Lucas, who received 133. Nine people in total ran for a councillor seat, with current councillors Ronald Peter and Melody Hutton not seeking re-election.