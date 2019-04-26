Simon Mervyn re-elected as chief of First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun

Roberta Hager was elected deputy chief. Sharon Peter, Irene Johnny, Barb Buyck & Andy Lucas are councillors

Simon Mervyn will serve another term as the chief of the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun after citizens re-elected him to the top job during the Yukon First Nation’s 2019 election.

A little more than half of all eligible voters — 273 out of 563 — cast ballots during the election for chief and council positions, which took place on April 24 with polling stations in Whitehorse and Mayo. An advanced poll also took place on April 10.

Six positions were available: chief, deputy chief, and four councillors, all of whom serve four-year terms. The election for a youth councillor was postponed until the next general assembly after no nominations were received by deadline.

Mervyn beat out three other candidates — Dawna Hope, Dennis Nicloux, and Nancy Hager — for chief, garnering 89 out of a total of 271 votes (two ballots were spoiled). Hope was close behind with 83 votes, with Nicloux and Hager receiving 61 and 38 votes, respectively.

Mervyn, who’s been chief since 2015, has also previously served two other terms in the position.

Roberta Hager beat out incumbent Millie Olsen for the position of deputy chief, earning 111 votes out of 272 (one ballot was spoiled). Olsen received 103 votes, while the third candidate, Florence Pilon, received 58.

Two familiar faces will be returning as councillors — incumbents Sharon Peter and Irene Johnny were reelected with 142 and 122 votes, respectively. They will be joined by Barb Buyck, who received 135 votes, and Andy Lucas, who received 133. Nine people in total ran for a councillor seat, with current councillors Ronald Peter and Melody Hutton not seeking re-election.

Previous story
Whitehorse council ponders potential local considerations in new procurement policy
Next story
Charges withdrawn as Magic Cool Bus founder enters peace bond

Just Posted

Third annual Celebration of Sport Excellence honours Yukon’s biggest sporting accomplishments

“I’m so lucky to have grown up here with the most supportive community around me”

Simon Mervyn re-elected as chief of First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun

Roberta Hager was elected deputy chief. Sharon Peter, Irene Johnny, Barb Buyck & Andy Lucas are councillors

MacBride considers selling museum land and buildings to YG

The museum is facing a tax bill of $154,000

Group care policies are available but they’re not being applied, says Yukon’s child advocate

‘Children have a right to maintain their culture when they’re in care’

Charges withdrawn as Magic Cool Bus founder enters peace bond

The Crown withdrew harassment and uttering death threat charges against Daniel MacKenzie on April 25

Editorial: Questions remain following YG’s NGO review

Hiding recommendations is being framed as protecting public servants. It also protects the government from eventually having to explain

Sunshine and fresh snow for sixth annual Father Mouchet Loppet in Old Crow

“It’s nice because a lot of people come to support the event who don’t necessarily put on skis”

Keeping kids safe online

Cyber safety expert to address Whitehorse parents and caregivers

A dozen medals for Yukon alpine skiers at the Teck North Zone Finals

“That was amazing — I’ve never seen that”

Yukon gymnasts stick the landing at inaugural B.C. Junior Olympic Compulsory Championships

Seven Polarettes earned five podium finishes at the two-day event in Langley, B.C.

École Émilie-Tremblay hosts first Yukon elementary school wrestling meet of 2019

“You can grab kids and you can trip and you can do that rough play, but there are rules”

Driving with Jens: Survey says….

If you’re like me, you probably feel inundated with surveys. It seems… Continue reading

Yukonomist: The centre of the business universe moves 4,000 k.m. northwest

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business named Whitehorse Canada’s top place to start and grow a business

Most Read