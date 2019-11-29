Premier Sandy Silver talks to reporters after legislative assembly’s Question Period in Whitehorse on Nov. 27. Silver explained to reporters why a motion he submitted, which was retracted the following day, wasn’t promptly resubmitted. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Silver waffles on electoral reform plans

He now says he supports an all-party committee. He disagreed with the idea in October

Premier Sandy Silver now insists he has supported a select committee on electoral reform all along.

“We always knew that a select committee would have to be formed, from the day one, because … you still have to strike the select committees or the boards of the Yukon legislative assembly,” he said on Nov. 27, the final day of the fall sitting.

During an in-person interview the next day with a News reporter, he said plans changed when Jessica Lott Thompson, the former chair of the commission, resigned. Now, a select committee would be prioritized, Silver said.

A letter tabled in October written by Floyd McCormick, the former clerk of the legislative assembly, called for the formation of a select committee comprised of MLAs from each party. Silver told reporters then that he disagreed with that idea.

“So again, a select committee is all-party,” he said on Oct. 23. “That’s now three political parties in a room together going out there and doing that (the work of the commission as pitched by the Liberals). I don’t agree. I want to make sure any move that we do gets to the Yukon public. I believe that it needs to be independent of political interference.”

McCormick sent the letter to the Members’ Services Board in the summer criticizing the Liberals, noting that the process, contrary to what Silver has repeatedly said, isn’t independent because the party is controlling it.

Both the NDP and Yukon Party have put forward, with nuances, that all parties should be more involved in the electoral reform process. During the sitting, Silver reiterated that he is open to working collaboratively with opposition leaders, a point routinely contested by Yukon Party MLAs.

The formation of a select committee has not been put forward as an option by Silver until now.

Silver confirmed that he now supports the formation of a committee comprised of MLAs from all parties despite the withdrawal of motion of his calling for such. It was withdrawn this week because the clerk’s office found it was out of order.

According to the Nov. 24 motion, the select committee would be made up of three Liberal MLAs, two from the official opposition and one from the third party. They would have reported back to the legislative assembly in June with their findings.

Silver said he’s “chomping at the bit” to have MLAs go out and engage Yukoners on electoral reform.

Asked why his motion wasn’t immediately tweaked and resubmitted, he said, “You know, it’s one of those things where we offered, you know, to work on a motion that could be unanimously consented upon,” noting a “herculean” effort with the NDP this week to see it through successfully.

“We put in wording that became problematic to the assembly because you have to have a chair decided upon. There could have been other language, there could have been other ways of doing it.”

He characterized it as a race against the clock, with the Liberals and NDP trying to reach a consensus on wording before the deadline struck.

“We simply ran out of time.”

It’s hard to speculate what will happen going forward, Silver said.

“I hope that both political parties in opposition will come together and re-tweak the motion. We believe we’re very close.”

He clarified that a plan to strike a committee is still in the works.

Asked when one would be established, he said, “We ran out of time this session, so you’ll have to stay tuned for spring session.”

NDP Leader Kate White said she’s disappointed with the outcome.

“I’d hoped we would get a select committee on electoral reform going. That was my deep hope. (We’re) no farther ahead than we were.”

Liz Hanson, NDP MLA for Whitehorse Centre, tabled a similar motion on Nov. 27. It sets a Dec. 9 deadline to have representatives selected.

White said the NDP’s stance on electoral reform has remained consistent since the Liberals came to power.

Asked whether she sees a positive in Silver’s change in position, “Yeah, for sure it is. We’ll continue working with the Liberals and the Yukon Party in hopes that we can get there, but I was hopeful that we would get there today.

“I’m hopeful that, come spring, we table something again.”

Stacey Hassard, interim leader of the Yukon Party, said Silver “gaslit” local media by saying it’s always been in the cards to develop a select committee.

When he met with Silver and White about the matter, Hassard said he told them that this is a process that shouldn’t be rushed.

“It’s really unfortunate that we are where we are today,” he said.

“I even suggested we have a special sitting, whether it be one or two days in December, January, February, whenever we could get everyone together with the appropriate wording that everyone was happy with, and lets move forward with this.”

The NDP supports the idea of a special sitting, too, according to a Nov. 28 statement from White.

Contact Julien Gignac at julien.gignac@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Man acquitted in Whitehorse sexual interference case after Crown fails to ID him as assailant
Next story
Alberta man operating placer mine near Carmacks fined $30k for 2018 violations

Just Posted

Alberta man operating placer mine near Carmacks fined $30k for 2018 violations

Karil Chaschin pleaded guilty to eight offences under the Waters Act and Placer Mining Act Nov. 19

Silver waffles on electoral reform plans

He now says he supports an all-party committee. He disagreed with the idea in October

Poor Creature files reply to Yukonstruct petition denying child’s noise was an issue

‘We are good parents who care deeply about our son’s wellbeing’

Yukon MLAs wrap up fall sitting

The fall sitting concluded on Nov. 27

Whitehorse illustrator Tedd Tucker forays into print with alphabet book

The Yukon Alphabet Book features illustrations of Yukon animals and objects accompanying each letter

City news, briefly

Some of the decisions that were made at the Nov. 25 Whitehorse city council meeting

Plans for Keno Way commercial zone moves ahead

Public hearing scheduled for Jan. 13

F.H. Collins Warriors victorious at 2019 Senior Girls Volleyball Championships to win rare Triple Crown

The F.H. Collins Secondary School Warriors girls volleyball team did what few… Continue reading

Wann Road transitional home to open next week

A Wann Road home offering transitional support will officially open next week,… Continue reading

Diving with Jens: How to keep your vehicle warm on long winter nights

Keeping your battery warm prevents it from freezing and ensures dependable starting after a cold night

6,000 electric vehicles in the Yukon

It seems clear that there will be a lot more electric vehicles on Yukon roads in 2030

Mustangs trample the competition at Okotoks Female Hockey Classic

The Total North Mustangs atom girls hockey team was in Okotoks, Alta.,… Continue reading

City news, briefly

Some of the discussions from the Nov. 18 Whitehorse city council meeting

Most Read