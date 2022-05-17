Silver talks Yukon priorities with Trudeau

Premier Sandy Silver had a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just days following the Northern Premiers’ Forum, where Silver is seen addressing media on May 9. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

Premier Sandy Silver met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on May 13 to discuss Yukon priorities.

The premier issued a statement following the meeting.

In the statement, the two Liberal leaders discussed Arctic sovereignty, critical minerals and climate change, community infrastructure, health care and mental health.

“We agreed that Arctic sovereignty comes first and foremost from the people of the North and we reaffirmed our commitment to work together to support healthy, vibrant, thriving and safe communities,” Silver said in the statement.

“Canada’s commitment to investing in the Yukon helps ensure that Yukoners have the infrastructure and resources they need to support their health and safety as well as strengthen our communities and cultures.”

In the statement, Silver said he spoke about how climate change is directly impacting Yukon communities and highlighted the need for immediate action.

“The Yukon is poised to play a significant role in our national response to climate change as a stable domestic source for critical minerals that are key to Canada’s transition to a greener economy,” he said.

The meeting came days after the three northern premiers reunited in Whitehorse, where they put out a joint statement calling on the federal government to step up investments and action on climate change.

Silver also spoke with Trudeau about increasing federal funding for healthcare, for example, to address substance use through expanded harm reduction initiatives following the territory’s declaration of a substance use health emergency in January.

