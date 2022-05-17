Premier Sandy Silver had a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just days following the Northern Premiers’ Forum, where Silver is seen addressing media on May 9. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

Premier Sandy Silver had a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just days following the Northern Premiers’ Forum, where Silver is seen addressing media on May 9. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

Silver talks Yukon priorities with Trudeau

Premier Sandy Silver said he discussed increasing federal healthcare funding with prime minister

Premier Sandy Silver met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on May 13 to discuss Yukon priorities.

The premier issued a statement following the meeting.

In the statement, the two Liberal leaders discussed Arctic sovereignty, critical minerals and climate change, community infrastructure, health care and mental health.

“We agreed that Arctic sovereignty comes first and foremost from the people of the North and we reaffirmed our commitment to work together to support healthy, vibrant, thriving and safe communities,” Silver said in the statement.

“Canada’s commitment to investing in the Yukon helps ensure that Yukoners have the infrastructure and resources they need to support their health and safety as well as strengthen our communities and cultures.”

In the statement, Silver said he spoke about how climate change is directly impacting Yukon communities and highlighted the need for immediate action.

“The Yukon is poised to play a significant role in our national response to climate change as a stable domestic source for critical minerals that are key to Canada’s transition to a greener economy,” he said.

The meeting came days after the three northern premiers reunited in Whitehorse, where they put out a joint statement calling on the federal government to step up investments and action on climate change.

Silver also spoke with Trudeau about increasing federal funding for healthcare, for example, to address substance use through expanded harm reduction initiatives following the territory’s declaration of a substance use health emergency in January.

Contact Dana Hatherly at dana.hatherly@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Three candidates running for Carcross/Tagish Haa Shaa du Hen
Next story
Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs planning limited reopening after fire damage assessed

Just Posted

A fire at the Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs is seen on May 16. The spa was evacuated in the late afternoon. (Submitted)
Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs planning limited reopening after fire damage assessed

Premier Sandy Silver had a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just days following the Northern Premiers’ Forum, where Silver is seen addressing media on May 9. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)
Silver talks Yukon priorities with Trudeau

A fire at the Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs is seen on May 16. The spa was evacuated in the late afternoon. (Ashley Lewis/Submitted)
Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs evacuated due to fire

Carcross/Tagish First Nation’s learning centre in Carcross. The First Nation is hosting a byelection this June. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
Three candidates running for Carcross/Tagish Haa Shaa du Hen