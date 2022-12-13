Silver sets federal budget wishlist with Trudeau

The premier met with the prime minister following Yukon Days in Ottawa

Premier Sandy Silver met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and federal cabinet ministers in Ottawa to talk Yukon’s top priorities for the federal budget.

A Dec. 9 statement from the prime minister’s office indicates the two discussed the importance of providing access to high-quality health care and modernizing health system data, in addition to advancing reconciliation in areas like economic development and clean energy.

In the statement, Silver and Trudeau also made note of the role the Yukon plays in the development of critical minerals, which are “key to Canada’s economic growth.”

Trudeau highlighted the Dec. 9 release of Canada’s Critical Minerals Strategy, which the statement indicates will “help create sustainable jobs in every region of our country.”

In a Yukon government statement issued Dec. 9, Silver said those meetings focused on promoting economic growth, critical minerals, addressing Yukon’s infrastructure needs, health-care funding and spending on housing and renewable energy.

“These are issues that are important to Yukoners where we can benefit from partnership and collaboration with the federal government,” Silver said in the statement.

“We also talked about the importance of working in partnership with Indigenous governments to move the territory and the country forward.”

In a tweet, Trudeau thanked Silver for the years of partnership and Silver’s commitment to “getting results” for Yukoners.

Jobs, infrastructure, reconciliation, and critical minerals were on the agenda when I sat down with @Premier_Silver today. Sandy, thanks for your partnership over the years – your commitment to Yukoners, and getting results for them, has always been strong. pic.twitter.com/dLWWSfTP8I — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 9, 2022

In the statement, Trudeau said he would continue working with the Yukon government and future leadership when Silver, currently the longest standing premier in the country, steps down in January 2023.

Silver will be vacating his post as Yukon premier once the Yukon Liberal Party finds his replacement through a leadership convention scheduled for Jan. 28.

The premier met with the prime minister following Yukon Days, in which Silver and his cabinet ministers and Yukon First Nations chiefs, as well as councillors, elders and youth, participated in trilateral talks with federal ministers in Canada’s capital.

Contact Dana Hatherly at dana.hatherly@yukon-news.com