Shows will continue at Yukon Arts Centre following lift collapse

Shows at the Yukon Arts Centre will continue following the collapse of a lift earlier this week.

Mike Thomas, spokesperson at the arts centre, said it will be some time before repairs are made, but the Yukon government, which owns the building, is looking at how to proceed. Inspectors have already been in to the arts centre as part of that process, Thomas said.

As Thomas explained, the lift is connected to the centre’s production hallway and used to move large equipment — like pianos — for performances. The lift has been in place since the building opened in 1992.

It’s not meant to carry people and so no one was on it at the time of the collapse.

Staff had put equipment on it and then gone down to the lower level to press the button that lowers the lift. When the button was pressed, the lift collapsed.

“There were no injuries, no one was hurt,” Thomas said, adding there is damage that will need to be repaired.

While it will take some time to determine exactly what needs to be done, Thomas said shows will continue with performers set to get to the stage from another entrance due to the damage in the production hallway, which has been closed off.

“Shows will go on,” Thomas said.

