‘Several’ cases of COVID-19 triggers outbreak at Whistle Bend Place

Whistle Bend Place main entrance in Whitehorse. A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the long-term care facility. (Yukon News file)

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Whistle Bend Place long-term care home.

In an April 19 statement, the Yukon government said the declaration comes following the identification of “several linked cases.”

The outbreak means all in-person visits to the affected house in the care home are suspended until the outbreak is deemed to be over. Virtual visits will be supported and exceptions will be made for end-of-life visits.

Procedures for outbreak management have been put in place in an effort to keep staff and residents at the care home safe. Officials at Whistle Bend Place are also working closely with the office of the chief medical officer of health and Yukon Communicable Disease Control to contain the outbreak and ensure infection prevention and control practices are followed, officials said.

Further testing, investigation and contact tracing are underway.

“Thank you to everyone who worked carefully to contain the spread and quickly implement infection control measures as soon as the first case was confirmed,” medical officer of health Dr. Jesse Kancir said. “It’s important for all residents, staff, family members and visitors to continue following public health measures to keep everyone safe.”

Unaffected houses in the care home remain open to visitors, who must be fully vaccinated and follow infection control measures in place.

Among those measures are visiting only one home per day, answering screening questions when coming into Whistle Bend Place, wearing provided medical-grade masks at all times in the care home, going directly to and from the residnet’s room and staying there for the visits, unless going for a walk outside or ghatering in a previously booked room. Potential visitors are also reminded to stay home if sick, even if their symptoms are mild.

As of April 18, the Yukon had 65 COVID-19 cases based on PCR testing. That figure does not account for rapid testing.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Coronavirus