Seven arrested after drug trafficking search

RCMP seized drugs, money from Whistle Bend residence on Jan. 6

Large quantities of a substance believed to be cocaine, a large amount of cash, several cells phones and a vehicle were all seized after RCMP searched a Whistle Bend home on Jan. 6. (Photo courtesy RCMP)

Seven people have been arrested following an RCMP drug trafficking investigation on Jan. 6.

Officers searched a residence in Whistle Bend and seized large quantities of a substance believed to be cocaine; a large amount of cash; several cell phones and a 2018 Nissan Rogue.

Adrian Le Diuzet, 32, Courtney Alfred, 22, Paul Middleton, 35, Havanna Papequash, 21, and Christine Denechezhe, 20, were charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine.

Middleton and Papequash were additionally charged with resisting arrest.

There are three warrants executed for William Uloth.

The seventh individual cannot be identified under terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

