September Culture Quest recipients announced

The Klondike Institute of Arts and Culture (KIAC), which administers the fund, announced the recipients of the September 2020 intake in a press release Nov. 5.

The fund is supported by the Yukon government.

Recipients include the Dawson City Community Radio Society, which operates CFYT 106.9 FM ($7,700 for the creation, collection, and curating of Yukon content); the Gwaandak Theatre Society ($5,000 for a theatrical production of Born Again Crow); Dawson City-based artist Kimberly Edgar ($9,000 to create an anthology of comics by 12 northern artists); the Teenage Life and Young Adults International Society ($5,000 for the Yukon African Music Festival); and the Yukon First Nations Culture and Tourism Association ($7,000 to start a multi-year Yukon Indigenous performing arts creation/revitalization project).

The next deadline to apply for Culture Quest funding for up to $10,000 is Jan. 15, with application information available online at kiac.ca/culture-quest.

The press release notes that funding requests for $1,000 or less can be submitted at any time.

