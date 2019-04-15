Whitehorse City Hall. (Alistair Maitland/Yukon News)

Seniors housing proposed for Range Road property

The five-storey building would feature 73 rental units

A 73-unit seniors housing project could be built in Whitehorse at 468 Range Rd.

Details of the project will be part of city council’s April 15 meeting when a major development incentive agreement between the city and proponent KBC Developments Inc. comes forward for discussion.

The incentive — to a maximum of $500,000 or 10 years — would provide KBC Developments Inc. with grant equal to any property tax increases resulting from improvements to the property due to the new construction. The grant is paid annually only after the property taxes have been fully paid by the owner.

A five-storey structure with 73 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units would be built. A staff report to council about it does not detail how many of each type of unit are planned.

Underground parking along with shared dining, a salon, exercise and reception/office space would also be part of the building plans.

The project meets the development incentive criteria for rental housing.

“This development will be owned by a private, for-profit company,” says the report to council.

Under the incentive agreement KBC would be required to maintain its ownership of the rental units for a minimum of 10 years, though the agreement could be transferred to a new owner with city approval and provided new owners meet the conditions of the agreement.

The incentive also specifies the units not be used for short-term rentals such as AirBnB.

Council could vote on the incentive agreement as early as April 23.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Whitehorse city news, briefly

Just Posted

Numbers aren’t everything when it comes to chinook salmon, KDFN lands operation manager says

Brandy Mayes says the value of the fish and the teachings surrounding their harvest can’t be measured

Nosework gives dog owners a chance to put their pup’s snouts to the test

The Whitehorse Woofers Club is hosting its first formal nosework trial next month

Whitehorse food trucks get ready to dole out summer servings

All but two city vendor sites are spoken for

WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World

Whitehorse city news, briefly

Some of the decisions that were made this week at Whitehorse city council

Editorial: Promising electoral reform is the easy part

Details of what that would actually look like are much harder to come by

Classes to resume Tuesday after fire at F.H. Collins

The cause of the fire is still being investigated

New weightlifting and exercise facility opens at F.H. Collins

The facility was part of the plan for the new F.H. Collins school, but wasn’t built at the time

Whitehorse’s Nadia Moser named Female Athlete of the Year by Biathlon Canada

The Yukoner earned her first IBU Cup win in December 2018

Yukonomist: The Yukon’s summer economic outlook

Zooming in on the Yukon, there is one thing we can predict with certainty: government will grow

Commentary: A look at the Yukon’s latest SCAN decision

It appears to have been more thorough and lengthy than many serious criminal investigations I have encountered.

History Hunter: When was the first recorded river break-up?

Well, it’s that time of year again. The Yukon is exposed to… Continue reading

Most Read